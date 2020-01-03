CLOSE
Kelly Rowland’s Athletic Collection Puts The Fab In Fabletics

Posted 19 hours ago

When the sun hits your beautiful brown skin at the height of the day, it’s called “the golden hour.” And Kelly Rowland’s capsule collection with Fabletics is inspired by it. Kelly Rowland’s capsule collection offers “chic, functional, monochromatic designs in a rich color palette of warm espresso, maroon and tan hues,” according to the official press release.

“I love how beautiful and luxe this capsule looks and feels. I’m all about embracing your natural curves and being proud of your body, and I think all women will feel amazing in these pieces,” said Kelly. “When I wear this collection, I feel like I’m always walking in my best light and know I can take on anything with confidence,” stated Kelly.

Like always, Kelly looks amazing in her Fabletics and dropped a couple of images on social media to celebrate the release.

Fabletics comes just in time for the new year, providing ready to wear athlesuire for all your fitness goals.

New silhouettes include the Tricot Wide-Leg Pant and the High-Waisted PureLuxe Trapunto Legging. The capsule features two ribbed seamless bras in brand new halter and crossback styles. Lingerie-inspired details were fused into the line through corset-style bras with beautiful seams that contour the body. Staying true to her last two collections, Kelly’s Winter 2020 capsule also includes a new strappy bodysuit, available in sizing XXS-4X.

Order your Fabletics, here.

