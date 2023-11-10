Keke Palmer’s Mom Drags Daughter’s Baby Daddy’s Brother Sarunas Jackson, X Digs Up Receipts

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Keke Palmer and her baby daddy’s alleged abuse towards her is now on full blast, and even her mother, Sharon Palmer, has entered the chat. As you may have heard, the actress reportedly filed for a restraining order against Darius Jackson, and her mother took to social media to slam the baby daddy’s brother.

Sharon Palmer took to Instagram to basically call Jackson an abuser with her whole chest. But she had all the smoke for the guy’s brother, actor Sarunas Jackson aka the tall light skin dude from Insecure. Sarunas posted, and deleted, a message defending his allegedly abusive brother (which as all things social media, never really gets deleted).

“The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my entire life… Abuses almost everyone. Y’all will see.. Just send positive energy to the babies… Any child in the middle of something like this does not deserve it AT ALL. Wow. So damn sad,” wrote Jackson.

Well, mom dukes caught wind and was not having it.

“I’ve never done anything like this,” she began in her video message. “I’ve been in this business for 22 years. I’ve seen a lot of stuff, but I can’t help myself. For Sarunas Jackson to post on his Twitter the ridiculous stuff that he’s posting when he knew his brother was abusive… I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter, and he said, ‘Oh, well, I used to be like that too.’ What?! So now, he’s posting on Twitter like he’s this uh…special guy? We know he’s the biggest f*ck boy in Hollywood. He’s disrespectful to women, just like his little brother. He taught his brother how to be abusive. So, he doesn’t get to act like he’s this special guy. No, you’re a f*ck boy, and you’re a part of the problem!”

Jackson is of course denying any of momma Palmer’s allegations.

Social media court is in session, and it’s getting hot, and receipts are being dug up. The irony often being cited is that Jackson was one of the only celebs to call out Trey Songz over the singer’s own abuse allegations. Also being noted is that Amanda Seales recently called out what she considered the “tacky” behavior of Darius and Saruans Jackson.

We compiled some of the more poignant takes in the gallery.

