Keep It Cool And Cute With These Essence Festival Looks Inspired By NOLA Style Bloggers

It’s time to round up the girls and second line down to the Crescent City because Essence Festival 2022 is upon us and it’s about to be a weekend to remember!
It’s been two long Covid years since Essence Fest hit the NOLA streets, and anticipation for its return is high. There are so many reasons to love Essence Festival. In addition to it being the ultimate celebration of #BlackGirlMagic, the festival fashion is always on point! From risqué cut-off denim shorts to colorful sundresses, the girls give life to this festival and look fabulous while doing so.
If you’ve been to Essence Festival or NOLA before, you already know the heat is disrespectful. Therefore, you must dress accordingly. And just in case you’re stumped when it comes to packing your outfits, pull some inspiration from some of NOLA’s stylish bloggers. These girls not only know how to dress for the heat, but they also bring the heat…fashionably.
Check out these five fresh bloggers who know a thing or two about styling in these NOLA streets.
1. Paris
What’s Essence Festival without an all-white look? Take a couple of notes from Paris and bring an all-white outfit to one of the many events. White doesn’t attract heat, and it looks gorgeous on brown skin. This look would be perfect for one of the nightly concerts or even a day party.
2. Jazz
Jazz is the ultimate NOLA girl, so she knows a thing or two about Essence Fest fashion. An off-the-shoulder top paired with some denim shorts will never steer you wrong. Throw some cute, flat sandals on with the look and enjoy stylishly cruising through these Essence streets.
3. Renae Antoinette
As stated in the Essence essential article, comfortable shoes during this festival are a must. You can still rock the perfect dress, just pair it with some fresh kicks so your feet will be good. Dresses and tennis are in, and what better way to honor this style than by rocking it during a fashionable festival.
4. Kineatra
Bring some bright hues to the Essence Fest. It’s a colorful summer for Black girls and what better way to light up the Essence streets than in a loud orange. Also, think smart like Kineatra and rock a set. This type of look eliminates the stress of having to match up different pieces.
5. Samjah Iman
A light pair of joggers, leggings, or even biker shorts will keep you cute and comfy. Athleisure wear is popular because it allows you to be stylish and chill. Throw on your gym wear but add some pop accessories to it to make is fashion like Samjah did.