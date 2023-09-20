Our favorite Libra, Jordyn Woods, gathered her clan and headed across the pond for London Fashion Week.
The 25-year-old model and entrepreneur strutted her stuff through the streets during New York Fashion Week, and now she’s dominating the front row with her mother, Elizabeth Woods, and her baby sister, Jodie Woods, in London.
Front-row life is nothing new to the socialite. Her calm spirit, flare for fashion, and glowing beauty make her a style fixture wherever she goes. And as she lights up the front row, she occasionally shares the spotlight with her modelesque sister and mom-ager.
Jordyn Woods Takes London Fashion Week
Woods celebrates her 26th birthday on September 23rd. And while we don’t know if she will be in London during the special day, we can count on her to deliver a lewk. After all, the entrepreneur rocked a number of fly ensembles this week, and they’re worth discussing.
First, the starlet strayed from her usual soft glam looks. Makeup was bold and sometimes mirrored a 90s-inspired beauty beat.
Secondly, Woods alternated between monochrome sets, edgy leather garb, and colorful patterns. She did what most fashionistas do during fashion week, and that is leaning into their style expression. Third, she embodied fall vibes with fiery red hair that meshed well with her edgier looks.
If you missed her London slayage, here’s a glimpse of the model’s recent front-row looks.
Jordyn Woods Takes London Fashion Week By Storm was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Jordyn Woods attends the Perfect X Valentino LFW PartySource:Getty
Jordyn Woods made a stylish appearance at the Perfect X Valentino LFW party supported by Belvedere Vodka at 1 Hotel Mayfair in London, England. She looked flawless in a colorful Maison Valentino mini dress.
2. Jordyn and Jodie Woods at the Chet Lo Show for LFWSource:Getty
Jodie Woods and her big sister Jordyn Woods struck a post at the Chet Lo show during London Fashion Week. The dynamic duo served Doublemint Twin-realness in monochrome ensembles by the designer.
3. Jordyn Woods at the David Koma Show for LFWSource:Getty
Jordyn Woods made the streets of London her runway as she headed over to David Koma’s show for LFW. The starlet wore a lilac gown by the designer.
4. Jordyn Woods at the Mains Show by Skepta for LFWSource:Getty
Darker hair brings out a different side of you. The proof is in Jordyn Woods’ edgy look at the Mains Show By Skepta at the Banking.
5. Jordyn Woods at Wonderland’s Autumn 2023 Issue Launch PartySource:Getty
Jordyn Woods attended Wonderland’s Autumn 2023 Issue Launch Party in another top-notch, all-black look. Her belted top, paired with a black midi-skirt and oversized jacket, served subtle sexiness.