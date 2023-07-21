Jordyn Woods’ style is one for the fashion books, and if you ever get a chance to peruse her mother, Elizabeth Woods’ Instagram page, it’s clear good genes and good fashion run in the family.
At 53-year-young, Elizabeth Woods is the definition of a MILF. The Aries beauty gave birth to the same stunning women twice with her daughters Jordyn and Jodie Woods and is still slaying like nobody’s business.
Elizabeth’s toned physique, beaming smile, and trendy style are just some of the things that make this mama a MILF. At any point, you can scroll her social media and catch the entrepreneur displaying her curves in a hot swimsuit, serving glam in heels, or keeping it fly and casual in Nike sneakers. Now we know where her daughter Jordyn gets her style IQ from.
As we’ve stated, being a mother doesn’t stop the sexy. And Elizabeth Woods is proof of that. She’s out here drinking from the fountain of youth, working outfits, and being a mother to Jordyn and Jodie. And if you’re still not convinced that she’s a M.I.L.F., check out some of her stylish looks below. And let us say in advance, “We told you so.” Please scroll down to see the proof that Jordyn and Jodie gets it from her mama.
Jordyn Woods’ Mother Elizabeth Woods Is A Total Milf was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Hot Mama
Mama Woods has body for days, and she proudly displayed her curves in this monokini swimsuit that featured feathers on the breast area. She accented her look with a sheer green coverup.
2. Cool Mama
How cool is Mama Woods in this causal getup? The blazer, the NY baseball cap, distressed jeans, and Nike Dunks are a vibe.
3. Chic Mama
Mama Woods has style range. She looks good in sneakers and heels! These patchwork boots look good with this oversized brown leather jacket and brown jumpsuit.
4. Glam Mama
Mama Woods was a sight for sore eyes in this beautiful white lace bustier top that she paired with white slacks and a multi-print head scarf.
5. Mama Daughters Slay
Don’t sleep on Mama Woods’ courtside fashion. She is pictured here kicking it with her daughters at Jordyn’s NBA boo’s basketball game and of course she was styling. Mama Woods donned an all-black look that consisted of black boots, black distressed jeans, a black leather jacket, and a black baseball cap.
6. Mink Mama
Can we take a moment to pay homage to this mink look Mama Woods slayed? We love a good fur coat look, and Mama Woods came through with this mink hat/coat combo! Her Dior bag was the cherry on top of this stylish ensemble.