Jordyn Woods Collection With BooHoo Is Here

Posted June 27, 2019

Twenty Celebrates It's Official Launch At TAO Los Angeles

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty


Kim Kardashian may think Kylie Jenner funded and supported Jordyn Wood’s life and family, but Jordyn is booked, blessed and busy with her BooHoo collection.

BoohooxJordyn just launched featuring dozens of pieces including, trousers, ruched dresses, asymmetrical cuts and off-the-shoulder looks that can supply you’re entire summer wardrobe.

The collections is a combination of purples, pinks, greens, blues, oranges, yellows and whites. Pretty much every color that looks gorgeous on melanin. Keep scrolling for more looks from the line.

