Joni Mitchell Never Lies: How The Artist Influenced The Culture

has been long-regarded as one of the greatest singer/songwriters in American music. Emerging as one of the cornerstone artists of 1960s folk music, Mitchell touched audiences worldwide with songs like “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Help Me,” and “Free Man in Paris.”

Well, turns out that Mitchell has made a big impact on R&B and Hip-Hop too. From Janet Jackson and Kelly Rowland to Mac Dre and Lil Kim, Mitchell’s art stretches across multiple genres more than you think.

In honor of Joni Mitchell’s 80th birthday (Nov. 7, 2023), let’s take a look at some of the impact that she has had on the culture.

