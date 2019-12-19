CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

John David Washington Brings Clarity To Thirsty Twitter Thanks To ‘Tenet’ Trailer

Posted December 19, 2019

BlacKkKlansman

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN


There comes a point in everyone’s life when you hang around a person and not once does their attractiveness come to mind. But then after getting to know them and seeing their emotional range, the idea comes to you….

“Wait….are they fine???”

This could be John David Washington‘s fate considering the many thirsty Twitter users who peeped his Tenet trailer on Thursday. Outside of Washington starring in the film, I can’t tell you anything about what the movie’s about.

Is it about time travel? Possibly.

Is Washington playing a government agent? Who knows.

All I can tell you is that many people collectively agreed on one sentiment.

John David Washington is fine.


 

The deep eyes, the beard, the smooth brown skin, the bedroom-shaking acting.

Twitter was quite parched by the son of Denzel and Pauletta Washington.

 

The director of Tenet, Christopher Nolan, told Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, “We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places. We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”

According to Shadow and Act, the movie is definitely ambitious, considering it’s Nolan’s most expensive film yet. The budget is a hefty $225 million.

It’s safe to say some of that money went into making Washington look immaculate in every frame.

Peep some thirsty tweets about Washington’s upcoming action flick below.

John David Washington Brings Clarity To Thirsty Twitter Thanks To ‘Tenet’ Trailer  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Jennifer Hudson and Jason Derulo Open Up About…
 18 hours ago
12.20.19
2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Press Room
Chance The Rapper To Headline 2020 NBA All-Star…
 23 hours ago
12.20.19
CATS World Premiere - Arrivals.
Jason Derulo Slams Bad Reviews Of “Cats”
 23 hours ago
12.20.19
10 items
John David Washington Brings Clarity To Thirsty Twitter…
 2 days ago
12.20.19
Fashion Nova Is Still Copying Dresses – This…
 2 days ago
12.20.19
16 items
That ‘Tenet’ Trailer Proves (Again) That John David…
 2 days ago
12.20.19
John Boyega Is Wearing A Traditional Nigerian Suit…
 2 days ago
12.20.19
10 items
Lewk Of The Week: Auntie Maxine Slays Capitol…
 2 days ago
12.20.19
Nia Long Posts Throwback Photo Reminding Us She…
 2 days ago
12.20.19
Black Tulane Medical Students Stand On Former Slave…
 2 days ago
12.20.19
12 items
Kim Kardashian Didn’t Learn From Her Last Blackface…
 2 days ago
12.20.19
Rickey Smiley Morning Show (UAC)
Get To Know The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
 2 days ago
12.19.19
How Jordyn Woods Went From Sidekick To Setting…
 2 days ago
12.20.19
15 items
Happy Birthday, Ms. Cicely Tyson! Here Are 15…
 2 days ago
12.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close