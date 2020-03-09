CLOSE
Jay Z & Blue Ivy Kick It Courtside At The Lakers Game

Posted March 9, 2020

 

Jay Z ‘s not a regular dad, he’s a cool dad. Hov was on daddy duty, this weekend, when he took his oldest daughter Blue Ivy to the Lakers game all by himself. No Beyonce in sight. The daddy/daughter duo kicked it court side with their celebrity friends.

Blue, never to be outdone in the kiddie fashion department, kept it cute in $950 Fendi boots and a custom jean jacket that had “Blue is my name ” printed on the back. The tiny tot completed her look with Formation braids.

Jay’s look was simple. The Black billionaire was chilling in a grey Avante Garde sweatshirt and Black jeans complimented by a thick gold rope chain.

Jay and Blue were the main attraction as athletes like Lebron James came up to them to chat and shake hands.

There was one instance where Jay Z can be seen hugging a colleague then adjusting his shoulder when the gesture runs a bit too long.

Y’all gon’ learn to stop invading Hov’s personal space! Check out more pics of Jay and Blue at the game.

1. Jay-Z and Blue Ivy’s Daddy Daughter Date

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy's Daddy Daughter Date Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 08: Blue Ivy Carter and Jay-Z greet JaVale McGee after a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

