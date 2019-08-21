CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Jackie Aina Celebrated NARS’ 25th Anniversary Looking Like A Golden Statue

Posted August 21, 2019

Jackie Aina has been our go-to makeup guru since she launched her Youtube channel years ago. She’s taught us how to choose the right foundation our your skin tone, how to experiment with lip stick hues and which products to use to get her melanated glow. NARS is one of them. The makeup trendsetter recently attended NARS’ 25th anniversary celebration glowing like a golden statue.

Beauty Influencer Jackie Aina Becomes The First YouTuber To Receive NAACP Image Award

To commemorate their milestone anniversary, NARS released 72 new lipstick shades including the lippy Jackie wore to their party, “Orgasm.”

Jackie also showed us her NARS foundation routine and topped it off with revealing which blush she coats her cheeks in.

According to Jackie, she uses their radiant longwear foundation in shade “Macao” and contours with their sheer glow foundation “Dark Coffee.” She highlights with “Truffle/Amande” and finishes the look with blush in the shade of “Hot Tin Roof.”

 

Jackie continues to evolve and is recognized as an authority in the industry. She recently released an eye shadow palate with Anastasia Beverly Hills. Get into more of her looks, below:

 

Jackie Aina Celebrated NARS’ 25th Anniversary Looking Like A Golden Statue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

☀️

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina) on

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

👀👀👀👀👀

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina) on

8.

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

@laviebyck came with me to NOLA to get me into this outfit for #essencefestival2019 @themuaalex stayed an extra day for my makeup. Definitely clocked some tips from her that I’ll be working into my makeup routine 😍I’ve been wearing the HECK out of this @xoxovirginhair curly bob all month because I genuinely love supporting her. @jessicarich makes THE hottest shoes in the game period. @thenubamboo just started her handmade jewelry business this year and I already see amazing things for her ❤️ thank you for my super cute bamboo earrings. I never thought hoops looked that good on me 😭 but everyone LOVED them! I know how to do my own makeup, I have dozens of wigs at home, I could’ve walked into a department store and spent a bag on a designer fit for this weekend and that’s sometimes fun too. But I chose not to. There’s nothing like being able to put my resources back into my community too. I will forever stan and put on for black women PERIOD 🗣🙌🏾 thank you to all of the amazing ladies who helped make this weekend extra special and making sure everything was perfect ❤️ and thank you to my honey @mrworksmarter for being a gentlemen as usual today and for my lovely photos 😘 also wearing @fentybeauty Body Lava!

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina) on

11.

12.

13.

View this post on Instagram

mind the business that pays you‼️

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina) on

14.

View this post on Instagram

mind the business that pays you‼️

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

he gon buy me bucha if I ask for it

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

all these plugs 🔌 but no power 🙃

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina) on

17.

View this post on Instagram

all this water and you still thirsty 🙄🙄

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

I love my melanin 💚

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina) on

19.

20.

View this post on Instagram

buttery ✨

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina) on

Latest
Rihanna attends the launch of her makeup line Fenty Beauty
Rihanna Buys Entire Baby Phat Archive
 4 hours ago
08.22.19
Jermaine Dupri
Jermaine Dupri Denies Jay-Z Told Him To Turn…
 4 hours ago
08.22.19
Take A Break! The Benefits of Fasting from…
 12 hours ago
08.22.19
15 items
Baby Bumpin! Yung Miami Is Glowing And Her…
 12 hours ago
08.22.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Aunt Jackie Serves Insanity Once…
 13 hours ago
08.22.19
0 item
Hot Girl Summer! 21 Celebs That Sizzled Poolside…
 14 hours ago
08.22.19
15 items
Forty And Fab! Kelis Is Living Her Best…
 19 hours ago
08.22.19
James Harden Gives His Honest Thoughts On MVP…
 20 hours ago
08.22.19
Tomeka James Started The Extensions Expo 10 Years…
 20 hours ago
08.22.19
Everyone’s In Trouble: MTV Announces Series Where People…
 21 hours ago
08.22.19
20 items
Tens Across The Board! ‘Pose’s’ MJ Rodriguez Is…
 21 hours ago
08.22.19
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross Abruptly Resigns
 1 day ago
08.22.19
20 items
Jackie Aina Celebrated NARS’ 25th Anniversary Looking Like…
 1 day ago
08.22.19
Toy Story 4 Premiere
“The Matrix 4” Is Happening
 1 day ago
08.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close