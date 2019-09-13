CLOSE
It’s Showtime!: 6 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Swizz Beatz Produced

Posted September 13, 2019

Swizz Beatz has been consistent in the game since he first hit the scene back in the late 90’s. 20 years later and the infamous producer is still responsible for some of the hottest songs on the charts today.

See Also: Hitmaka!: Songs You Didn’t Know Were Produced or Written by Yung Berg

Two-decades in a Swizz Beatz is still a force to be reckoned with. But for some reason, folks don’t give credit to anything that happened before social media was a thing. But we’re here to remind you.

Scroll to check out these songs you probably didn’t know Swizz Beatz produced.

1. “Check On It” – Beyonce

2. “Love Is Blind” – Eve

3. “Best Of Me (Part I)” – Mya

4. “Upgrade U” – Beyonce

5. “Roman’s Revenge” – Nicki Minaj ft. Eminem

6. “Money, Cash, Hoes” – Jay-Z ft. DMX

