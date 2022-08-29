Is Virtual Booty The Future?! Fans React To Twerking Hologram Dancers During J Balvin’s VMAs Performance

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

J Balvin and his virtual twerking dancers made a viral moment at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards that caused social media to be in a frenzy.

The Latin singer alongside Ryan Castro performed their new song “Nivel De Perreo” which was partnered with holographic dancers. The futuristic large dancers joined them on stage twerking with their oversized body parts which left viewers very shocked and in disbelief.

Fans reacted to J Balvin’s performance on social media with mixed reviews of the AR women’s dance moves. While some thought it was innovative and creative, some felt like it was unrealistic beauty standards being amplified on stage.

Check out the full performance below along with fan reactions.

