Black Excellence was on full display at the taping of Urban One Honors! This year’s event, hosted by Urban One’s founder Cathy Hughes and actor/comedian Chris Tucker featured honorees, presenters, and performers from some of Hollywood’s elite. Missy Elliott took home the Music Innovation award for her legendary Career. Chance The Rapper’s philanthropic efforts were put on display while being honored with the Social Change award.

You will also see some amazing performances from Wale, Pastor Charles Jenkins, Brandy and some surprises you will have to see to believe.

The Show, celebrating 40 years or Radio One will air on TV One January 20th, 2020. However, get a sneak peek of the major moments backstage at the MIVC VIP Lounge below!

Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors was originally published on mymajicdc.com