How Black Women Beautifully Celebrated Sisterhood On #NationalGirlfriendsDay

Posted August 1, 2019

Danielle James and Friends In Cabo

Source: Ruth Cenat / Courtesy of Danielle James


Today, August 1, is National Girlfriends Day!

And as Former First Lady Michelle Obama announced, this is more than just a hashtag, but a celebration of how our female friends are such an impact part of our lives.

“As part of #NationalGirlfriendsDay, let’s give a shoutout to the friends who always have our backs! My girlfriends aren’t just people I like to hang out with—though we do plenty of that—they’re a vital part of who I am and who I’ll keep becoming,” she wrote on Twitter. 

Of course, Black women took to social media to celebrate their sistas. Look at all of these beautiful faces:

 

View this post on Instagram

Girl tribes: Let's be honest, authentic relationships among women can be hard to find and maintain, yet they are so important. So how do you know when you have found your girl tribe, here are some signs: . 1. They root for you with words and actions (they talk about it and be about it) . 2. They challenge you to be the best version of yourself . 3. They hold you accountable . 4. They are your biggest cheerleader when you are NOT around . Swipe to see pics of some (not all) of my tribe and tag yours below! . . #beyondthehappy #mentalhealthblogger #blackwomenbloggers #blackbloggers #blogger #momswhoblog #mentalhealth #blackmentalhealth #motherhood #parenthood #therapy #peace #selfcare #love #family #relationships #counseling #counselor #mindfulness #meditation #blackbloggersunited #browngirlbloggers #marriage #blackgirlmagic #melanin #friendship #girltribe #mygirls #tribe #nationalgirlfriendsday

A post shared by Neasel Conner, LPC (@beyondthehappy) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy #NationalGirlfriendsDay!! ❤️

A post shared by DodiLa (@dodila) on

