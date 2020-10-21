CLOSE
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

How A New York Photographer Is Helping ‘Lift Spirits’ Of Small Businesses During The Pandemic

Posted 21 hours ago

 

At the start of fall, Nicholas Heller — better known as @NewYorkNico on Instagram — embarked on a partnership with Hudson Whiskey to shed light on the revitalization of New York City after months of stillness during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Nico is based in New York City but his efforts are a lesson all cities can learn from. As a photographer, he used his influence and passion during quarantine to raise money for organizations like The Campaign Against Hunger, the NAACP, God’s Love We Deliver and more. He also re-birthed his #MomNPopDrop hashtag in support of small businesses. 

In his partnership with Hudson Whiskey, together they hosted four socially distant “Lifting Spirits” happy hours throughout the past month to spread awareness to the power of a community that was able to band together in this new way of living. 

Hudson Whiskey was a part of this reinvention: Baby Bourbon was renamed “Bright Lights, Big Bourbon” and Manhattan Rye was renamed “Do The Rye Thing.” As a yearly limited edition release, Maple Cask Rye is now Short Stack and an exciting innovation with a one-time release, Back Room Deal is a straight rye whiskey finished in peated Scotch barrels. With a bit of smoke and a bit of spice, it’s a liquid good enough to seal the deal. Now that time is on its side and with the expertise of its world class distilling team, Hudson Whiskey plans to experiment with older age statements to release additional innovations in the near future. 

The events included Hudson Whiskey samples, giveaways, art displays and more. 

“New York is known for its people, the brave, resilient and creative individuals who make it home,” Paul Coffey, Senior Brand Manager of Hudson Whiskey, says. “They are known for coming together to help and support one another. Hudson Whiskey is proud to celebrate that spirit and our fellow New Yorkers through “Lifting Spirits,” a month of uplifting activities to show support and appreciation to those who embody the New York spirit while also raising funds to help those in need.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In our interview up top, New York Nico discusses why his partnership with Hudson Whiskey was important, what inspired his #MomNPopDrop hashtag for small businesses, how he responded to backlash from speaking up for the Black Lives Matter movement and more. 

When you’re done hearing his story, check out some of his photos below! 

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

How A New York Photographer Is Helping ‘Lift Spirits’ Of Small Businesses During The Pandemic  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

My guy has no chill.

A post shared by Nicolas Heller (@newyorknico) on

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

I had the pleasure of getting a behind the scenes tour of Puppetworks, an old school Brooklyn puppet theater. @puppetworksnyc has been at 4th Street and 6th Avenue in Park slope since 1991, but was started in the 1930s as a touring puppet show. Because of Covid, Puppetworks was shut down up until last week. Now they are back open but unfortunately are only allowed 25% occupancy, no schools are allowed, and shows aren’t as frequent. Their revenue is 11% of what it was before the pandemic. Their shows include Jack and the Beanstock, Little red riding Hood, Aladdin, the Wizard of Oz and many more. We can’t let awesome spots like this die. Come by and support this incredible institution. They currently have shows on Wed-Friday at 4pm and Weekends at 12:30 and 2:30. #momnpopdrop

A post shared by Nicolas Heller (@newyorknico) on

10.

11.

Latest
BET Awards 2017 Arrivals
Queen Latifah Is Getting Her ‘Hustle’ On
 21 hours ago
10.21.20
F. Gary Gray Walk of Fame Star Ceremony
Fast & Furious 11 To Be The Final…
 21 hours ago
10.21.20
President Trump Storms Out Of ’60 Minutes’ Interview,…
 21 hours ago
10.21.20
Netflix Debuts Trailer for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’,…
 1 day ago
10.21.20
Naomi Campbell Examines Racism Via ‘Vouge’ Cover Story
 1 day ago
10.21.20
Scary Movie 3 Los Angeles Premiere
Regina Hall Lands A First-Look Deal With Showtime
 2 days ago
10.20.20
Aww Damn: Black Billionaire Who Promised To Pay…
 2 days ago
10.20.20
Twitter Supports Kamala Harris With #MyNameIs After GOP…
 3 days ago
10.20.20
How Fashion Helped Morenike Elisabeth Love Herself Through…
 3 days ago
10.20.20
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Adele To Host ‘SNL’/H.E.R Musical Guest October 24th
 3 days ago
10.19.20
Black Ops: Kanye West Says He’ll Be Appearing…
 4 days ago
10.19.20
Dozens Of Black Playwrights Blast Lilly-White Theater Industry
 5 days ago
10.19.20
Model Jessica White Opens Up About Multiple Miscarriages…
 6 days ago
10.19.20
Head-Nodding Woman Behind Donald Trump Revealed As A…
 6 days ago
10.19.20
Photos
Close