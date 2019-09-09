CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Hitmaka!: Songs You Didn’t Know Were Produced or Written by Yung Berg

Posted September 9, 2019

Yung Berg has gone through a metamorphosis of sorts since the early aughts, evolving into one of the most sought after producers in the industry under the moniker Hitmaka.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

In honor of his birthday Monday (September 9), check out these list of songs below that you may not know were produced or written by Yung Berg aka Hitmaka.

Hitmaka!: Songs You Didn’t Know Were Produced or Written by Yung Berg was originally published on 92q.com

Latest
Artist Creates Illustration Featuring News Stories Of 2016 - But You Have To Find Them!
Video Of Toddlers Sharing A Hug Goes Viral
 12 hours ago
09.10.19
Alicia Keys | HERE
Alicia Keys Just Dropped $20M On This State-Of-The-Art…
 12 hours ago
09.10.19
Apollo Spring Gala 2017
Tamron Hall Describes When She Was Fired By…
 12 hours ago
09.10.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: A1’s Mom Tried It When She…
 22 hours ago
09.10.19
Behind The Scenes: Gabrielle Union Preps New Pole-Dancing…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
The Legend’s vs. #PresidentPAB ?
 1 day ago
09.10.19
Nicki Minaj Gives Us Sneak Peek Of Upcoming…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
Christian Siriano Made A ‘Bo Derek’ Mistake When…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
Styling: We Need To Talk About Michael B.…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
5 On It: Frenchie Davis
 1 day ago
09.10.19
#NYFWNoir: Gina Edwards Partnered With Rebecca Minkoff To…
 1 day ago
09.10.19
Pop Star Performing In Tokyo
Michael Jackson’s Ex-Wife ‘Was Fearful Of Having Children…
 1 day ago
09.09.19
Model Monday: Tiffany’s Flame Wants To Shine A…
 2 days ago
09.10.19
Hustlers red carpet premiere at TIFF 2019
Jennifer Lopez Says It’s Hard To Make Movies…
 2 days ago
09.10.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close