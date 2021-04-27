Here Are 12 Times Lizzo Showed Up Fashionable And Unapologetic

Lizzo may have hit commercial recognition within the last few years, but the truth is she’s been making hits since she was a teenager. Not to mention, between her empowering lyrics, twerking on the ‘Gram and unapologetically putting her body on display, the free-spirited, body-positive singer and flutist has kept people talking. Despite the unwarranted and unnecessary criticism, Lizzo teaches us daily what it means to love every inch of ourselves from the inside out.
Let’s get one thing straight; Lizzo’s confidence has nothing to do with her size. It isn’t a “I’m a big girl so I have to love myself so that I can be less sensitive to the public’s criticism,” kind of thing. Lizzo’s confidence stems from being an all-around dope woman. She is undeniably beautiful, talented beyond measure, and oozes a sex appeal that is unapologetic.
When it comes to fashion, Lizzo takes all the risks. From bodysuits to thongs to long gowns, there’s nothing too costume-y or over-the-top that she’s not willing to try. And her fashion choices have made her the talk of the red carpet, in a good way.
In honor of her 33rd birthday (April 27), we’re counting down 12 times the Grammy winner killed it on the red carpet.
1. LIZZO AT THE 63RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2021Source:Getty
During the 2021 Grammy Awards, Lizzo hit us with two mermaid-inspired dresses. For one look she wore a sea foam green Balmain dress, partnered with jewelry by Bulgari.
2. LIZZO AT THE 63RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2021Source:Getty
For Lizzo’s second look, she rocked out in a metallic powder pink gown with a thigh-high slit in the front. She went for an ultra-glam look with her long tresses cascading down her shoulder.
3. LIZZO AT IHEARTRADIO’S Z100 JINGLE BALL, 2019Source:Getty
Lizzo lit up iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball in a single-shoulder checkered mini dress. I am obsessed with this dress!
4. LIZZO AT THE GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL, 2019Source:Getty
Lizzo rocked out at the Glastonbury festival in a purple metallic bodysuit.
5. LIZZO AT THE SPOTIFY BEST NEW ARTIST PARTY, 2020Source:Getty
Lizzo showed some leg at the Spotify Best New Artist Party clad in a black mini dress with feather trimming along the hem.
6. LIZZO AT THE WARNER MUSIC GROUP PRE-GRAMMY PARTY, 2020Source:Getty
Lizzo attended the Warner Music Group’s Pre-Granny party in a tuxedo-inspired bodysuit.
7. LIZZO AT THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Give them GLAM, Lizzo! She hit the red carpet of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in a white Versace gown with crystal embellishments and a faux fur boa around her arms.
8. LIZZO IN THE PRESS ROOM OF THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Lizzo stunned in the press room of the 62nd Annual Grammy awards in a sheer floor-length custom Versace gown covered in silver fringe.
9. LIZZO AT THE BRIT AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Lizzo KILLED it in a blue custom Dundas dress at the 2020 Britt Awards.
10. LIZZO AT WARNER MUSIC & CIROC BRIT’S AFTER PARTY, 2020Source:Getty
Lizzo wowed at the Warner Music & Ciroc after party for the Brit Awards in a black sheer off-the-shoulder dress.
11. LIZZO’S SECOND LOOK AT THE BRIT AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Yasss, milk chocolate! Lizzo hit the red carpet of the Brit awards in a candy bar-inspired Moschino gown.
12. LIZZO AT THE 51ST NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Lizzo attended the 51st NAACP Image Awards in a custom patchwork Mary Katrantzou gown.