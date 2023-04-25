99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Harry Belafonte has died. The beloved actor and civil rights activist died, Monday, due to congestive heart failure, the New York Times. He was 96.

Belafonte leaves behind a revered legacy as the Calypso king, thespian, advocate, Humanitarian and golden talent. Belafonte reportedly died in his Manhattan home with his wife by his side.

With dashing good looks, Caribbean-inspired style and a charming demeanor, Belafonte was able to captivate Black and white audiences at the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. Diahann Carroll called him “the most beautiful man I ever set eyes on,” she once told Time.

In addition to color-barrier-breaking roles in classic Hollywood films like Island in the Sun, he sparked the international embrace of Calypso music with his debut and chart-topping album, Calypso, featuring the transcendent anthem, “Day O.”

Belafonte has won several awards throughout his career. He was the first Black man to win a Tony Award and the first Black person to win an Emmy for his role in The Revlon Revue: Tonight With Belafonte.

As a social activist, he worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In a 2007 interview with the Guardian, he recalled meeting MLK for the first time, describing it as a “life-changing moment.” He continued to lead a life of servitude to the cause.

“My insatiable appetite for social change keeps me in a sleepless state,” he told the publication in 2012.

Belafonte’s fashion style was a combination of his Harlem birthplace and a nod to his Caribbean roots. In 2005 he walked in the runway show for Kenneth Cole.

Up until his death, Belafonte was active in politics. In 2016, he reprimanded Donald Trump in a letter advising the American people not to vote for the repugnant politician.

“Mr. Trump asks us what we have to lose,” he wrote. “And we must answer: Only the dream, only everything.” Keep scrolling for more photos of the beloved Black idol, Harry Belafonte.

Harry Belafonte Through The Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com