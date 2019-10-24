Happy Birthday, Monica! Here Are 10 Times Shut The Fashion Game Down

Monica Denise Brown is as much of a favorite now, as she was in the 1990’s. She has provided us with countless hits and a vocal range that is off the charts. In addition to her musical talents, she has blessed us with some of the classiest clapbacks and so many notable fashion moments.

What makes Monica the most relatable is that she isn’t afraid to use her voice. Whenever conflict has come to the surface, whether with her husband or old musical colleagues, she’s kept it all the way honest and all the way real. This is one of the many reasons she is so loved by everyone.

When it comes to fashion, Monica is untouchable. For one, her face is beautiful enough to pull off her ever-evolving hairstyles. There isn’t a length, color, or texture she hasn’t slayed. In terms of fashion, Monica shuts it down. Big hats, thigh-high boots, oversized furs, bold prints, matching sets; you name it, she’s served it to us on a plater. I live for those moments on Instagram where Monica is snatches our wigs and kindly throws them on the floor. She serves!

In honor of her 39th birthday, we’re exploring the 10 times Monica shut the fashion game down.

