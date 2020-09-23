CLOSE
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Happy Birthday LisaRaye! 9 Times She Killed It In Her All-White Outfits! [PHOTOS]

Posted 2 hours ago

As we celebrate the actress on her 53rd birthday, we honor LisaRaye McCoy and all of her fabulousness!

She is aging like a fine glass of wine, but of course, dressed in all white. LisaRaye is still body goals after all these years and proving that she’s still got it.

Here are 9 of our favorite moments she killed it in her famous all-white attire.

RELATED NEWS:

Gary’s Tea: LisaRaye Wants An Entanglement With This Celebrity…[WATCH]

LisaRaye McCoy Responds To Nicki Minaj’s “Trollz” Shot, Stands By Her Statement

LisaRaye Claps Back At Turks And Caicos Islanders Who Bashed Her On Social Media

 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Happy Birthday LisaRaye! 9 Times She Killed It In Her All-White Outfits! [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Latest
SNIPES & Puma Team Up To Convert Stores…
 1 day ago
09.23.20
Michael Jordan Launches Nascar Team, Signs Bubba Wallace…
 1 day ago
09.23.20
Kanye West Responds To Ma$e After He Was…
 1 day ago
09.23.20
PC Unit Piper: R. Kelly Attacker Moved To…
 1 day ago
09.23.20
Taraji P. Henson Looking Better Than Mumbo Sauce…
 1 day ago
09.22.20
Kim Kardashian Rumored To Be Eyeing Divorce Over…
 1 day ago
09.22.20
Jermaine Dupri Down To Go Head To Head…
 1 day ago
09.22.20
Michael Jordan & Bubba Wallace To Join Forces…
 2 days ago
09.22.20
Howard University and Apple Team Up For ‘Rap…
 2 days ago
09.22.20
LG Tone Free Teams Up J.R. Smith &…
 2 days ago
09.22.20
Respect The Pioneers: GORE-TEX Inventor Bob Gore Has…
 2 days ago
09.22.20
Foot Locker Launches The Endless World of Air…
 2 days ago
09.22.20
Dave Chappelle Tells Critics “Shut The F*ck Forever”…
 2 days ago
09.22.20
Dave Chappelle
Comedian Dave Chappelle Picks Up Three Emmy Awards
 2 days ago
09.21.20
Photos
Close