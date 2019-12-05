Lauren London has always had an urban, girl next door quality to her. Her bright eyes, big smile, and deep dimples make her beautiful, but her straight-shooter attitude shows there’s a little bit of hood engrained in her.

Most of us learned about the actress via her role in ATL. Since her break out character as New New, Lauren continued to hit the big screen, showing her versatility.

As she grew in her career, there became a demand to see her on the red carpet. Lauren’s style perfectly fit the urban girl next door persona. She kept her wardrobe simple, yet chic. Bodycon dresses, matching sets, high slit gowns, and pants suits were some of her go-to looks.

Since the passing of Nipsey Hustle, Lauren’s red carpet appearances have decreased, and respectfully so. In time, she will step out to hit us with her clean, effortless slays. Until then, we are going to take a look at the evolution of Lauren London’s best looks.

Happy Birthday, Lauren London! Here Are 15 Times She Killed The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com