Happy Birthday Kimora Lee Simmons! Here Are 10 Of Her Best Looks

Posted May 4, 2020

Just Fabulous Kimora Lee Simmons Event

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty


Kimora Lee Simmons has contributed so much to Hip Hop culture. The Blasian model and entrepreneur gifted us with Baby Phat, the 1990’s staple wardrobe for young women everywhere. Although she is known for her contributions to fashion, the mother of 5 has done so much more.

Kimora hit the 6-foot mark at the age of 10. Her modeling career was inevitable. By age 13, she signed a contract with Chanel under the guardianship of Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld. Her appearances in his shows helped him to become more inclusive when it came to working with models of color. Since then, she’s modeled for top designers like Fendi, Valentino, Emanuel Ungaro, Christian Dior, Roberto Cavalli, Kenzo, Anna Sui, Geoffrey Beene, and Yves Saint Laurent.

Beyond Baby Phat, Kimora went on to create a collection of fragrances, jewelry, a skincare line, and cosmetics line. For about 3 years she worked as the President and Creative Director for Just Fab, an online personalized shopping site. Before then, personalized shopping didn’t really exist.

With motherhood, building businesses, and her philanthropic work on her plate, Kimora makes the life of an entrepreneur look easy. As we celebrate her 45th birthday (5/4), we’re counting 10 of Kimora’s most fashionable looks.

Happy Birthday Kimora Lee Simmons! Here Are 10 Of Her Best Looks  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. KIMORA LEE SIMMONS DOING THE LAST WALK OF A BABY PHAT SHOW, 2002

KIMORA LEE SIMMONS DOING THE LAST WALK OF A BABY PHAT SHOW, 2002 Source:Getty

Kimora Lee Simmons gave the final walk of her Baby Phat runway show during fashion week clad in a black, white, and red printed wrap dress.

2. KIMORA LEE SIMMONS AT THE BRIGHT LIGHTS PHILANTHROPIC ARTS FOUNDATION, 2005

KIMORA LEE SIMMONS AT THE BRIGHT LIGHTS PHILANTHROPIC ARTS FOUNDATION, 2005 Source:Getty

Kimora Lee Simmons attended the Bright Lights Philanthropic Arts foundation in a multicolored low-cut dress.

3. KIMORA LEE SIMMONS AT THE FOUNDATION FOR ETHNIC UNDERSTANDING SPRING BENEFIT, 2006

KIMORA LEE SIMMONS AT THE FOUNDATION FOR ETHNIC UNDERSTANDING SPRING BENEFIT, 2006 Source:Getty

Kimora Lee Simmons attended the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding Spring Benefit clad in a black, babydoll dress.

4. KIMORA LEE SIMMONS AT THE 3RD ANNUAL FASHION ROCKS CONCERT, 2006

KIMORA LEE SIMMONS AT THE 3RD ANNUAL FASHION ROCKS CONCERT, 2006 Source:Getty

Kimora Lee Simmons attended the 3rd Annual Fashion Rocks Concert in a gold, printed shirt dress.

5. KIMORA LEE SIMMONS AT THE 78TH ACADEMY AWARDS VANITY FAIR PARTY, 2006

KIMORA LEE SIMMONS AT THE 78TH ACADEMY AWARDS VANITY FAIR PARTY, 2006 Source:Getty

Kimora Lee Simmons looked ravishing in a floor-length red gown as she attended the 78th Academy Awards Vanity Fair Party.

6. KIMORA LEE SIMMONS AT THE SHOWBIZ CANNES FILM FESTIVAL, 2006

KIMORA LEE SIMMONS AT THE SHOWBIZ CANNES FILM FESTIVAL, 2006 Source:Getty

Kimora Lee Simmons attended the Showbiz Cannes Film Festival in a gorgeous, nude gown.

7. KIMORA LEE SIMMONS AT “THE BLACK BALL” TO BENEFIT KEEP A CHILD ALIVE NYC, 2006

KIMORA LEE SIMMONS AT "THE BLACK BALL" TO BENEFIT KEEP A CHILD ALIVE NYC, 2006 Source:Getty

Kimora gave lewks at the Black Ball Benefit in a black, silk gown with a jeweled top.

8. KIMORA LEE SIMMONS AT THE 18TH ANNUAL ELTON JOHN AIDS FOUNDATION OSCAR PARTY, 2010

KIMORA LEE SIMMONS AT THE 18TH ANNUAL ELTON JOHN AIDS FOUNDATION OSCAR PARTY, 2010 Source:Getty

Kimora Lee Simmons stepped out to the 18th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in a lapis blue gown.

9. KIMORA LEE SIMMONS AT THE 3RD ANNUAL ACTION AWARDS BENEFIT DINNER NYC, 2005

KIMORA LEE SIMMONS AT THE 3RD ANNUAL ACTION AWARDS BENEFIT DINNER NYC, 2005 Source:Getty

Kimora Lee Simmons attended the 3rd Annual Action Awards Benefit clad in black satin pants, a matching blouse, and a gold belt.

10. KIMORA LEE SIMMONS AT THE “KARL FOR EVER” EVENT AT LE GRAND PALAIS, 2019

KIMORA LEE SIMMONS AT THE "KARL FOR EVER" EVENT AT LE GRAND PALAIS, 2019 Source:Getty

Kimora attended the “Karl For Ever” event in honor of Karl Lagerfeld in a black sparkly dress, black stockings, and white booties.

