Thirty eight is going to be a phenomenal year for Keyshia Cole. The award-winning, chart-topping artist recently found love and just gave birth to a healthy baby boy.
Happy Birthday Keyshia Cole! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Lewks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. KEYSHIA COLE’S MATERNITY SHOOT, 2019
Keyshia sat on her throne like the Queen that she is! The songbird welcomed her second child on August 1st with her boyfriend, Niko.
2. KEYSHIA COLE VISITS MUSIC CHOICE, 2017Source:Getty
If I were an outfit, this would be me. Keyshia Cole showed us how to look comfortable and chic during a visit to Music Choice. I love her oversized hoodie dress and plaid trench coat.
3. KEYSHIA COLE AT THE PRE-GRAMMY GALA, 2009Source:Getty
Keyshia isn’t much of a gown gal, but when she does it, she does it right. Here she is at the 2009 Pre-Grammy Gala clad in a lime green wrap dress.
4. KEYSHIA COLE AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
This sheer number was the talk of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards mainly because it was a look you wouldn’t typically see from Keyshia. She looked sooo good!
5. KEYSHIA COLE AT HER ’11:11 RESET’ LISTENING PARTY, 2017Source:Getty
Now this is what you call a casual slay! Keyshia showed up and showed out at her ’11:11 Reset’ listening party clad in an animal print bustier, fur coat, and thigh high boots.
6. KEYSHIA COLE HOSTS AROMA LOUNGE’S R & B TUESDAYS, 2016Source:Getty
Keyshia Cole takes the little black dress to another level in this curve-hugging mini dress. Come on, legs!
7. KEYSHIA COLE AT THE GRAMMYS, 2009Source:Getty
Keyshia Cole did the 2009 Grammys the right way! She’s giving effortless, fashion vibes in this strapless gown.
8. KEYSHIA COLE AT THE BET AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
Now this, this is a timeless look. Keyshia killed this soft pink draped number at the 2017 BET Awards.
9. KEYSHIA COLE AT 106 & PARK LIVE, 2014Source:Getty
Keyshia Cole went for a 90’s throwback look during an appearance at 106 & Park. She wore a white baseball shirt with her initials on the front. She kept it casual in a pair of red sneakers.
10. KEYSHIA COLE AT THE BET HIP HOP AWARDS, 2014Source:Getty
Who could forget Keyshia’s iconic red hair? For a while it became her signature look. While backstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards, she matched her bright red hair with a red and black matching set.