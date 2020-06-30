CLOSE
Happy Birthday Fantasia! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Style Goals

Posted 23 hours ago

Fantasia Album Release Party

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty


Fantasia Barrino, affectionately known as “Fanny,” has made some classic, chart-topping hits. The American Idol alum is known for her unique raspy voice, and broad range. She sounds like no one out there, and that’s her claim to fame. Music runs deep in Fantasia’s blood. Her first cousins, K-Ci & JoJo gave her some insight to how success in the music industry could look.

Fantasia’s life story is an inspiration. Although she’d been singing since the age of 5, her innocence was stripped from her when she was raped by a classmate in High School. Embarrassment and shame caused her to drop out, along with becoming pregnant at the age of 16 by a former boyfriend.

Yet, she persisted.

Honoring her talent, she decided to push through and audition for the 3rd season of American Idol. After winning the season, she went on to change her life in a way that would encourage other young women. She’s released albums, made her debut on Broadway, and even went on to get an honorary high school diploma.

Since Fantasia’s time in the spotlight, she’s stayed true to herself as far as fashion and beauty goes. No one can rock that signature short cut the way she does. When it comes to style, Fanny keeps it all the way sexy. She’s not afraid to show a little leg or give some cleavage.

Today, 6/30, Fantasia turns 36. Her musical contributions are amazing, as is her sexy fashion sense. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times Fanny gave us style goals.

Happy Birthday Fantasia! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Style Goals  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. FANTASIA AT REGINAE’S “ALL WHITE” SWEET 16 BIRTHDAY PARTY, 2014

FANTASIA AT REGINAE'S "ALL WHITE" SWEET 16 BIRTHDAY PARTY, 2014 Source:Getty

Fantasia attended Reginae’s “All White” Sweet 16 birthday party in a white midi dress with a feather-embellished hem.

2. FANTASIA AT FOX’S “AMERICAN IDOL” FINALE FOR THE FAREWELL SEASON, 2016

FANTASIA AT FOX'S "AMERICAN IDOL" FINALE FOR THE FAREWELL SEASON, 2016 Source:Getty

Fantasia attended FOX’s “American Idol” finale for the farewell season in a long sequins gown with a deep v-neck and high center split.

3. VH1 HIP HOP HONORS: ALL HAIL THE QUEENS, 2016

VH1 HIP HOP HONORS: ALL HAIL THE QUEENS, 2016 Source:Getty

Fantasia attended the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens clad in an olive green blazer dress.

4. FANTASIA AT HER ALBUM RELEASE PARTY, 2016

FANTASIA AT HER ALBUM RELEASE PARTY, 2016 Source:Getty

Issa Look! Fantasia attended the release party for her new album ‘The Definition Of…’ in a beautiful black tuxedo dress.

5. FANTASIA AT THE AOL BUILD PRESENTS FANTASIA, “THE DEFINITION OF…”, 2016

FANTASIA AT THE AOL BUILD PRESENTS FANTASIA, "THE DEFINITION OF...", 2016 Source:Getty

Fantasia attended the AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss her new album “The Definition Of…” dressed in a fun, white, wrap dress.

6. FANTASIA AT THE BET AWARDS, 2016

FANTASIA AT THE BET AWARDS, 2016 Source:Getty

Fantasia attended the BET Awards in a curve-hugging, printed nude dress.

7. FANTASIA ON THE STREETS OF NEW YORK CITY, 2017

FANTASIA ON THE STREETS OF NEW YORK CITY, 2017 Source:Getty

Fantasia was spotted on the streets of NYC in a soft peach dress with a matching duster. 

8. FANTASIA AT THE CASINO ROYALE: DEREK BLANKS 40TH BIRTHDAY BASH, 2017

FANTASIA AT THE CASINO ROYALE: DEREK BLANKS 40TH BIRTHDAY BASH, 2017 Source:Getty

Fantasia made an appearance at Casino Royale: Derek Blanks 40th Birthday Bash & Production Company Launch clad in a black sheer dress.

9. FANTASIA AT THE PRIMARY WAVE ENTERTAINMENT’S 12TH ANNUAL PRE-GRAMMY PARTY, 2018

FANTASIA AT THE PRIMARY WAVE ENTERTAINMENT'S 12TH ANNUAL PRE-GRAMMY PARTY, 2018 Source:Getty

Fantasia attended Primary Wave Entertainment’s 12th Annual Pre-Grammy Party in a gorgeous maroon cut-out dress with a high slit.

10. BET NETWORK PRESENTS “Q 85: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION FOR QUINCY JONES”, 2018

BET NETWORK PRESENTS "Q 85: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION FOR QUINCY JONES", 2018 Source:Getty

Fantasia arrived at “Q 85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones” event dressed in a chic, black jumpsuit.

