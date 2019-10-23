Happy Birthday Amandla Stenberg! Here Are 10 Times She Killed It On The Red Carpet

Amandla Stenberg is a force to be reckoned with. As she enters her 21st year of life, she’s positioned herself as a rising starlet, advocate and voice for the LGBTQ community, and a budding fashionista. She a part of that influential group of young adults who are about to change the world. Amandla is definitely one to watch.
Her style can’t be summed up in one word. She hones an eclectic swag that says, “I wear what I want and I don’t care what you think.” Amandla presents as a young woman who knows exactly who she is, down to what she wears. She loves to have fun with prints and colors, she experiments with different hair styles, and she’s no stranger to bold makeup looks.
As the actress enters the absolute legal age of adulthood, we’re visiting 10 times Amandla killed it on the red carpet.
1. AMANDLA STENBERG AT “THE HATE U GIVE” EUROPEAN PREMIERE, 2018Source:Getty
Amandla Stenberg reminded the world that she is a grown woman at the European premiere of her film, “The Hate U Give.” She slayed in this deep v-neck gown.
2. AMANDLA STENBERG AT W MAGAZINE’S ‘BEST PERFORMANCES’ EVENT, 2019Source:Getty
Amandla Stenberg is all about experimentation when it comes to her hair. Here she is at a W Magazine event clad in a black cut out crop top, grey skirt, and waist-length strawberry blonde braids.
3. AMANDLA STENBERG AT THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER’S POWER 100 WOMEN IN ENTERTAINMENT EVENT, 2019Source:Getty
Amandla is a business suit connoisseur. She wears a wide range of suits and she wears them well. At the Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 Women in Entertainment event, Amandla wore a powder pink suit with a sage colored blouse.
4. AMANDLA STENBERG AT THE MORGAN STANLEY ALFRE WOODARDS’S 10TH ANNUAL SISTAHS’ SOIREE, 2019Source:Getty
Amandla Stenberg knows how to switch it up. She attended the Sisters’ Soiree in a black high-neck blouse and a white floor-length skirt.
5. AMANDLA STENBERG AT EQUALITY NOW’S ANNUAL MAKE EQUALITY REALITY GALA, 2019Source:Getty
Prints on prints on prints! Amandla Stenberg attended the Equality Now’s Annual Make Equality Reality Gala clad in a brown and tan Gucci ensemble.
6. AMANDLA STENBERG AT THE TREVOR PROJECT’S 2018 TREVORLIVE LA GALA, 2018Source:Getty
Amandla gave serious lewks at the Trevor Project’s 2018 Gala in a black and blue Viktor & Rolf mini dress.
7. AMANDLA STENBERG AT THE MIU MIU DINNER FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK, 2019Source:Getty
Amandla Stenberg attended the Miu Miu dinner and after show party in a sheer white blouse and red leather mini skirt. I need this outfit!
8. AMANDLA STENBERG AT THE 91ST ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
This was the look that had everyone talking. Amandla Stenberg shut the red carpet down when she wore this embellished Mui Mui gown. Can we get into that braided updo?
9. AMANDLA STENBERG AT THE VALENTINO SHOW FOR PARIS FASHION WEEK, 2019Source:Getty
A lot of sparkle can go a long way. Amandla Stenberg wore a pink sequins set to the Maison Valentino Show in Paris.
10. AMANDLA STENBERG AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
What I love most about Amandla Stenberg is that she plays with fashion. She kept it simple at the American Music Awards clad in blue jeans, a white button up shirt, a black blazer, and a bow tie.