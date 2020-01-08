CLOSE
Godiva Goddess: 30 Times Ryan Destiny Made Us Drool Over Her Beauty

Posted January 8, 2020

Back in the day, there were a plethora of brown skin beauties on the big and small screen. There could be a new movie out starring Gabrielle Union at the same time Nia Long‘s new film was being released. These days, the pickings are kind of slim. Even though we’ve come a long way when it comes to giving brown skin Black women their just due in society, we still have a ways to go.

But thank god that young godiva goddesses all over the world have stars like Ryan Destiny to look up to and show them a beautiful reflection of themselves in the media. We first came to know Ryan as as a member of the girl-group Love Dollhouse in 2013. However, due to reasons still unknown, the group disbanded in 2015, and Ryan decided to try her hand as a solo star. Fast forward to December 2015, Destiny booked one of the lead roles as Alexandra in Lee Daniels’ new series ‘Star’. It’s pretty safe to say she became a star in her own right after that.

Besides being uber talented, fans fell even more in love with Ryan after finding out that she’s dating Keith Powers, who played Ronnie in the New Edition Story. The young, black power couple have their own fan base of “Ry-eith” stans. One fan tweeted, “Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny are like the actual literal definition of sex.” Woo! Must be nice.

 

Keith is clearly obsessed with his bae RD. He’s always gushing about his love for her, whether it be on social media, or talk show like The Real. He told the hosts, “I am dating Ryan, she’s amazing. I met her a teen Vogue party. It was real platonic. And I seen her walk in, and I said to my friend ‘Who Is That?’”  And the rest is cute couple history.

 

But we get it, Keith. We’re pretty obsessed with the beauty that is Ryan Destiny too. In honor of the star’s 24th birthday today, take a look a some of her most flawless moments that almost made us drool. You’re welcome.

1. Prints.

View this post on Instagram

print and gloves for @r13denim show. thanks for having me<3

A post shared by RD (@ryandestiny) on

Source:Instagram

2. Ry in white.

View this post on Instagram

Michiko feels for next episode :] cheeeeks

A post shared by RD (@ryandestiny) on

Source:Instagram

3. Making faces.

Source:false

4. Ryan Destiny and Luke James

Source:false

5. Queenin’

View this post on Instagram

I’m listening to JOJO ALL DAY BYEEE

A post shared by RD (@ryandestiny) on

6. Angelic.

Angelic. Source:Getty

7. Fashionista.

Fashionista. Source:Getty

8. I mean, woosh.

I mean, woosh. Source:Getty

9. A beaute

A beaute Source:WENN

10. Fresh Face Shawty

Fresh Face Shawty Source:WENN

11. Dopeness

Dopeness Source:WENN

12. Baby Face

View this post on Instagram

givin cabo some other culture lol

A post shared by RD (@ryandestiny) on

13. Magic

Magic Source:WENN

14. A Star

A Star Source:WENN

15. Sheesh.

Sheesh. Source:WENN

16. Hey girl, hey!

Hey girl, hey! Source:WENN

17. Young Beauty.

Young Beauty. Source:WENN

18. Stunner.

Stunner. Source:WENN

19. That smile though.

That smile though. Source:WENN

20. Badass

Badass Source:Getty

21. Show Stopper

Show Stopper Source:Getty

22. Hottie.

Hottie. Source:Getty

23. Thee Ryan Destiny

Thee Ryan Destiny Source:Courtesy of Walker Drawas Agency

24. Mood

Source:Twitter

25. Glow

Source:Twitter

26. Thinking of a master plan.

Source:Twitter

27. A look.

Source:Twitter

28. Creative.

Source:Twitter

29. How?

Source:Instagram
