Gabi Fresh’s Latest Swimsuits For All Campaign With Mama Cax And Veronica Pome’e Is What Inclusion Looks Like

Posted February 4, 2020

GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign

Source: GabiFresh / Swimsuits For All


Somewhere along the way, body positivity got confused with a “fat agenda” and the world forgot the message of inclusion and acceptance of all body types which underlines the movement. So often, the quest for diversity is limited to one segment of the population — more Black people, more women, more plus-size bodies — rather than an all-inclusive approach, which is why it’s especially refreshing to see Gabi Fresh’s latest Swimsuits For All campaign spans various forms of inclusion.

Cruise 2020 is the name of the style blogger and entrepreneur’s latest collection which features Veronica Pome’e, the first Polynesian swimsuit model to pose in

Sports Illustrated, and Haitian-American amputee model and disability activist Mama Cax, who, sadly, passed away in December. As a pioneer in the plus-size industry, it was important to Gabi Fresh to feature other trailblazers in the photography to promote her newest launch. “Each of us has accomplished something we once thought was impossible. We stand together in this campaign and hope to represent unapologetic passion, energy, and determination,” she said in a news release.

The eight-piece collection continues Swimsuits for All’s legacy of being one of the most size-inclusive brands around, with items ranging from sizes 10-26 and cup sizes D/DD-G/H cups. And that doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface in terms of the variety of styles offered, with Cruise blending animal prints with leather-like textures and bright colors to debut a collection that surely has at least one bikini or one-piece for everybody. And with all items priced under $120, you more than get your money’s worth investing in these pieces which are also an investment in a woman and a brand that truly lives up to its name.

Check out all the pieces and the gorgeous imagery shot by famed photographer Ben Watts below and be sure to tell us which pieces are your favorite.

Gabi Fresh’s Latest Swimsuits For All Campaign With Mama Cax And Veronica Pome’e Is What Inclusion Looks Like  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign

GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign Source:Swimsuits For All

GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign gabifresh swimsuits for all campaign

2. GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign

GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign Source:Swimsuits For All

GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign gabifresh swimsuits for all campaign

3. GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign

GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign Source:Swimsuits For All

GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign gabifresh swimsuits for all campaign

4. GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign

GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign Source:Swimsuits For All

GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign gabifresh swimsuits for all campaign

5. GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign

GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign Source:Swimsuits For All

GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign gabifresh swimsuits for all campaign

6. GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign

GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign Source:Swimsuits For All

GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign gabifresh swimsuits for all campaign

7. GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign

GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign Source:Swimsuits For All

GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign gabifresh swimsuits for all campaign

8. GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign

GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign Source:Swimsuits For All

GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign gabifresh swimsuits for all campaign

9. GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign

GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign Source:Swimsuits For All

GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign gabifresh swimsuits for all campaign

10. GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign

GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign Source:Swimsuits For All

GabiFresh Swimsuits For All Campaign gabifresh swimsuits for all campaign

