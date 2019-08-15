CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Fowl In Love! Black Twitter Can’t Stop Talking About Popeyes’ New Chicken Sandwich

Posted 23 hours ago

Popeye's Chicken Sandwich

Source: Popeyes / Popeyes


It appears that while Popeyes has the two-piece and a biscuit game on lock, they are coming for Chick-fil-A’s neck with their new chicken sandwich.

On August 8, the Louisiana-based fast food franchise announced they were launching their special Chicken Sandwich to head out nationwide on August 12.

Apparently, it’s not just any old basic sandwich either. It boasts “a delicious buttermilk battered and hand breaded white meat chicken filet, served on a buttery, toasted brioche bun with two barrel cured pickles and guests’ choice of classic mayo or spicy Cajun spread,” let their press release tell it.

And in case you’re wondering, YES, it comes in both Spicy and Classic, but most importantly, it’s only $3.99. Perfect for the most frugal of budgets.

While we have yet to taste it, it’s clear that Black folks on Twitter CANNOT stop talking about it and how good it is!

Take a look at some of our favorite and most hilarious Tweets about this new fried fowl delight:

Fowl In Love! Black Twitter Can’t Stop Talking About Popeyes’ New Chicken Sandwich was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

Latest
9 items
Lauren London Tributes Nipsey Hussle On His Birthday:…
 10 hours ago
08.16.19
31 items
Mary J. Blige Appreciation Post: Her Trend-Setting Fashion…
 11 hours ago
08.16.19
Did You Know? Black Hollywood Hotties Voiced These…
 16 hours ago
08.16.19
Take A Look At Some Truly Touching Tributes…
 16 hours ago
08.16.19
Dale Earnhardt Jr Involved In Fiery Plane Crash…
 17 hours ago
08.16.19
15 items
LeToya Luckett’s Daughter Gianna Is Living Her Best…
 20 hours ago
08.16.19
Hilarious: ‘Good Boys’ Cast Gets Candid About Cursing,…
 20 hours ago
08.16.19
Behind The Scenes: Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Says Her…
 21 hours ago
08.16.19
Dave Chappelle
Netflix Releases Trailer For New Dave Chappelle Special
 22 hours ago
08.16.19
Long Live Nip: 5 Inspirational Nipsey Hussle Moments…
 22 hours ago
08.16.19
Lawyer Shaka Johnson Details What Led To Suspects…
 23 hours ago
08.16.19
Georgia Woman Faces Charges After Viral HIV Video
 23 hours ago
08.16.19
21 items
Fowl In Love! Black Twitter Can’t Stop Talking…
 23 hours ago
08.16.19
San Francisco 49ers v Carolina Panthers
Colin Kaepernick Marks 3 Years Since He First…
 23 hours ago
08.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close