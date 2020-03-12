CLOSE
Flava In Ya Ear: 7 Of Craig Mack’s Best Features

Posted March 12, 2020

Craig Mack Live In Chicago

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty


Craig Mack may have stepped away from mainstream music around the time of his death in 2018, but his contributions to hip-hop’s golden age can’t be ignored.

Bad Boy Records’ first signee’s infectious voice helped stake his claim, garnering invitations to grace several noteworthy remixes.

We compiled some of our favorite standout guest verses. You can check them out below.

1. Special Delivery Remix

2. Vibin’ (Remix) – Boyz II Men ft. Craig Mack, Treach, Busta Rhymes & Method Man

3. No One But You – Veronica ft. Craig Mack

4. Tonight’s The Night – Blackstreet ft. SWV & Craig Mack

5. If You Love Me (Street Vibe Remix) – Brownstone ft. Craig Mack

6. You Don’t Have To Worry (Remix) – Mary J. Blige ft. Craig Mack

7. It’s Alright – Sista Ft. Craig Mack

