Happy birthday to the beautiful songstress, Monica. Today, the singer turns 41 years old and we can’t help but take this day to honor the entertainer for the major impact she’s had on the industry for decades. Since she first stepped on the scene in 1995 rocking her signature pixie cut and tomboy style to most recently serving us style and fashion goals consistently on Instagram, Monica has been a trendsetter her entire life, and she has no plans on slowing down anytime soon! In celebration of her birthday, let’s look back at five times Monica was our fashion goals.
Five Times Monica Was Our Fashion Goals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Monica’s Casual, Cute SlaySource:monicadenise's Instagram
Earlier this month, Monica rocked a super cute, super comfy blue and white striped shirt dress which she paired with a pair of white sneakers. She accessorized the look with a small white purse and wore her hair in big, long curls as they framed her face.
2. Monica’s All Louis Vuitton LookSource:monicadenise's Instagram
Last month, Monica served us luxurious realness when she wore this Louis Vuitton windbreaker and matching visor. She paired the outfit with a pair of jeans, brown suede boots, and a black mock neck shirt which she rocked underneath the jacket.
3. Monica’s All Black Everything SlaySource:monicadenise's Instagram
Also in September, the singer rocked this all-black-everything look and had us all swooning! She wore a floor-length black dress and paired the look with dark sunnies and a short, blunt, ear-length bob.
4. Monica’s Super Cute Blue EnsembleSource:monicadenise's Instagram
For this look, Monica opted for a super cute blue and white look, rocking a pair of ripped jean shorts, white t-shirt and a blue blazer which she paired with a matching blue hat and over the knee blue boots.
5. Monica’s Athleisure LookSource:monicadenise's Instagram
Here, Monica wore a super sexy athleisure look wearing a pair of black joggers which she paired with a see-through-sheer top. She accessorized the look with a green and white purse, sneakers and looked super cool in her black sunnies as she flicked it up for the ‘Gram.