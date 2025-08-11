RNB Fest 2025 took over the Dell Music Center Saturday night as Lay Bankz, Jeremih and Trey Songz put on a show to remember The show started with Philly’s own Lay Bankz gettin’ the crowd going; setting the tone with her hits ‘ick’ and ‘Tell Ur Girlfriend’

Jeremih kept the vibes high with ‘Planez’ and made sure the ladies got some high notes with ‘Birthday S*x’

Trey Songz serenaded the ladies for the rest of the night, trying hard not to perform his whole catalogue, as they women begged for an encore. Trey even got a special surprise!

Check out the full recap for RNB Fest 2025 below!

Everything You Might’ve Missed at RNB Fest 2025 was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:other Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center lay bankz performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 8. Trey Songz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:@96dna Trey Songz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center trey songz performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 9. Trey Songz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:@96dna Trey Songz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center trey songz performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 10. Trey Songz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:@96dna Trey Songz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center trey songz performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 11. Trey Songz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:@96dna Trey Songz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center trey songz performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 12. Trey Songz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:@96dna Trey Songz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center trey songz performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 13. Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:other Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center jeremih & dj caution performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 14. Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:other Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center jeremih & dj caution performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 15. Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:other Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center jeremih & dj caution performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 16. Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:other Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center jeremih & dj caution performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 17. Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:other Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center jeremih & dj caution performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 18. Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:other Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center jeremih & dj caution performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 19. Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:other Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center jeremih & dj caution performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 20. Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:other Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center jeremih & dj caution performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 21. Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:Splash News Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center jeremih & dj caution performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 22. Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:Splash News Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center jeremih & dj caution performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 23. Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:Splash News Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center jeremih & dj caution performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 24. Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:Splash News Jeremih & DJ Caution performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center jeremih & dj caution performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 25. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:other Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center lay bankz performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 26. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:other Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center lay bankz performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 27. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:other Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center lay bankz performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 28. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:other Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center lay bankz performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 29. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:other Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center lay bankz performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 30. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:other Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center lay bankz performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 31. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:other Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center lay bankz performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 32. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:other Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center lay bankz performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 33. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:other Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center lay bankz performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 34. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:other Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center lay bankz performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 35. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:R1 Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center lay bankz performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 36. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:R1 Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center lay bankz performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 37. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:other Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center lay bankz performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center 38. Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center Source:other Lay Bankz performance at RNB Fest 2025 Dell Music Center lay bankz performance at rnb fest 2025 dell music center