HomeLifestyle

Every Show Stopping Look Cardi B Wore To Host The AMAs

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

2021 American Music Awards - Fixed Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


Cardi B hosted the 2021 American Music Awards last night and brought the fashion moments fans were eagerly anticipating! Styled by the mastermind Kollin Carter, Cardi showed up and showed out in haute couture looks that we’re still talking about this morning.

From a head-turning gold Schiaparelli mask to feathers that cascaded down her back, here’s all the looks Cardi wore during the annual ceremony.

Every Show Stopping Look Cardi B Wore To Host The AMAs  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. 2021 American Music Awards – Fixed Show

2021 American Music Awards - Fixed Show Source:Getty

Cardi B wearing Alexandre Vauthier FW21 Couture.

2. 2021 American Music Awards – Fixed Show

2021 American Music Awards - Fixed Show Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Host Cardi B speaks onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,california,city of los angeles,talking,three quarter length,necklace,evening glove,glove,corset,fingerless glove,sheer fabric,headwear,jean paul gaultier – designer label,black glove,music award,white color,black color,cardi b,microsoft theater – los angeles

3. ABC’s Coverage Of The 2021 American Music Awards

ABC's Coverage Of The 2021 American Music Awards Source:Getty

Cardi B wearing Jean Paul Gaultier FW19 Couture.

4. ABC’s Coverage Of The 2021 American Music Awards

ABC's Coverage Of The 2021 American Music Awards Source:Getty

Cardi B wearing Miss Sohee FW21 Couture.

5. ABC’s Coverage Of The 2021 American Music Awards

ABC's Coverage Of The 2021 American Music Awards Source:Getty

Cardi B wearing Schiaparelli FW21 Couture.

6. 2021 American Music Awards – Arrivals

2021 American Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Cardi B wearing Schiaparelli.

7. Cardi B

Cardi B Source:Getty

Cardi B wearing Jean-Louis Sabaji FW21 Couture.

8. Cardi B

Cardi B Source:Getty

Cardi B hosts the AMAs.

9. 2021 American Music Awards – Fixed Show

2021 American Music Awards - Fixed Show Source:Getty

Cardi B hosts the AMAs.

Latest

Did Kanye West Get A Brazilian Butt Lift?!?…

 3 hours ago
07.14.88

Police Say Man Accused Of Killing 5 At…

 4 hours ago
07.15.88

Attorney Glennon Threatt Says He Was Surprised By…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Wendy Williams Allegedly Is Confined To A Wheelchair…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Tell Us Your Favorite Christmas Songs!

 4 days ago
05.13.86
Travis Scott Performs in Chicago on the Astroworld Tour

$750 Million Lawsuit Filed Against Travis Scott, Drake,…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Gary’s Tea: DaBaby Calls Police On DaniLeigh, Couple…

 1 week ago
06.24.84

Entertainment Lawyer Breaks Down Who Will Be Liable…

 1 week ago
06.25.84

Chico Bean Shares His Journey As A Comedian…

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70

Hot Spot: Pleasure P Defends His 17-Year-Old Son…

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close