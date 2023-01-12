HomeNews

Erica Campbell, Marvin Sapp Among 2023 NAACP Image Awards Nominees

Erica Campbells big year continues with a nomination for Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song for her song “Positive” for the 54th NAACP Image Awards. The Get Up! Morning’s host is joined by Marvin Sapp, MAJOR., Jonathan McReynolds, and the Tennessee State University band in the exclusive category.

The TSU band received another nomination for Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album for their album “The Urban Hymnal” Joining them are Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and James Fortune.

The NAACP Image Awards will air live in front of an audience for the first time in three years on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 8 pm ESTT/7 pm EST on BET. See the full list and listen to the nominees below.

1. Positive – Erica Campbell (My Block Inc.)

2. All in Your Hands – Marvin Sapp (Elev8 Media & Entertainment LLC)

3. Fly (Y.M.M.F.) – Tennessee State University (TSU/Tymple)

4. Whole World In His Hands – MAJOR. (MNRK Music Group)

5. Your World – Jonathan McReynolds (MNRK Music Group)

6. All Things New – Tye Tribbett (Motown Gospel)

7. Hymns – Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Motown Gospel)

8. Kingdom Book One – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin (Tribl Records, Fo Yo Soul Recordings and RCA Inspiration)

9. My Life – James Fortune (FIYA World/MNRK Music Group)

10. The Urban Hymnal – Tennessee State University (TSU/Tymple)

