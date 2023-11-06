99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

2023 continues to be a blessed year for Get Up’s own. Campbell’s hit single “” has been nominated for aaward for. The category is a who’s who of Gospel including Pastor Shirley Caesar,, R&B star, and rising star,

The 2023 Soul Train Awards premieres Sunday, November 26 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

Check out the nominees and their songs below

Best Gospel/Inspirational award

“Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell

“All of the Glory,” Shirley Caesar

“All Things,” Kirk Franklin

“Came Too Far,” Fridayy Feat. Maverick City Music & My Mom

“Cry,” Koryn Hawthorne

“God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine

“The Journey,” H.E.R.

“Try Love,” Kirk Franklin

Erica Campbell, Kirk Franklin Among BET Soul Train Best Gospel/Inspirational Award Nominees was originally published on getuperica.com