CLOSE
HomeNews One

Emotions Are High After Derek Chauvin Is Found Guilty On All Counts

Posted 18 hours ago

Nation Reacts To Derek Chauvin Trial Verdict

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty


Hours ago, the verdict for the Derek Chauvin trial came down. Chauvin, the ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes, was found guilty on all counts. Emotions following the landmark verdict are high as the world takes to social media to celebrate a major step in the direction of justice, which begins with accountability.

The verdict spawned emotional reactions from political figures like President Obama, celebrities like Oprah and the Black community. Keep scrolling to read their heartfelt reactions.

Emotions Are High After Derek Chauvin Is Found Guilty On All Counts  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. President Obama

President Obama took to Twitter to share a statement and send his prayers to the Floyd family.

 

2. Oprah

Oprah shared a moving tribute with photo of George Floyd as a young man. “Relieved — and emotional in ways I didn’t expect,” she began.

 

3. George Floyd’s Family

George Floyd’s family shared video of them watching the verdict come down. They watched from their living room with bated breath before rejoicing as the first count was announced by Judge Peter Cahill.

4. Ben & Jerry’s

Beloved ice cream brand highlighted the importance of “accountability” in their reaction post.

5. Kerry Washington

While this feels like a win for all the Black lives lost to the hands of the police, Kerry Washington reminds us the fight isn’t over.

6. Viola Davis

Nothing will bring George Floyd back, but this verdict is vindication for the Floyd family — as noted by Viola Davis.

Latest
Dr. Fauci Shares How Current Vaccines Fight Against…
 24 hours ago
04.20.21
Mental Health Professionals Discuss The Importance Of Detaching…
 1 day ago
04.21.21
Jordan Brand Unveils Zion Williamson Signature Shoe, The…
 1 day ago
04.21.21
R. Kelly Associate Pleads To Guilty To Setting…
 1 day ago
04.21.21
Memorial Service For DMX Will Be Family &…
 2 days ago
04.20.21
‘School of Rock’ Clip Resurfaces Promoting Body Positivity…
 2 days ago
04.20.21
Judge Faith Addresses Divorce Rates During The Pandemic…
 2 days ago
04.19.21
Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Results From Her Keto…
 3 days ago
04.19.21
Like WHOA: Honoring The Life & Legacy Of…
 4 days ago
04.19.21
Hazel-E Suffers Serious Complications After Undergoing Plastic Surgery
 4 days ago
04.19.21
Remy Ma Shares Details Of Her Prison Stint…
 4 days ago
04.19.21
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Expands Her Anser Wellness Line To…
 4 days ago
04.19.21
HHW Gaming: This Looming Issue Has PS3 &…
 6 days ago
04.16.21
Savannah And Zhuri James Are Melanin Queens In…
 6 days ago
04.16.21
Photos
Close