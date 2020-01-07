CLOSE
Dream Doll And Her Hair Stylist Arrogant Tae Are A Hair Match Made In Heaven

Posted January 7, 2020

2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty


Behind every bomb a** hair style, weave or wig, is a stylist who is at the top of his or her game and highly-skilled in the latest techniques. And that stylist for rapper/ former reality TV star is Arrogant Tae (and trust he has all the reason to be arrogant, just click here). Tae, who took Nicki Minaj from her former wigs to the straight-from-the-scalp-like-realness you see today, keeps an array of celebrity women slayed to the Gawds. (JT, Kyle Sister, Teyana Taylor, Sza just to name a few).

Before his clientele grew to the a-list names on his resume today, he and Dream Doll made magic and they continue to serve us looks on the daily. Doll debuted a new do on the ‘gram and it’s beyond realistic.

Whether it’s colored, curled, coiled or cut, Dream Doll and Arrogant Tae have tried it all. Check out their best collaborations, below:

Dream Doll And Her Hair Stylist Arrogant Tae Are A Hair Match Made In Heaven

