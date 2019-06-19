CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Drake Is Making “Album Mode” Look Fine AF

Posted June 19, 2019

Toronto Raptors Victory Parade & Rally

Source: Isaiah Trickey / Getty


If this is “Album Mode” then sign me up!

Fresh off an NBA Championship, Rapper, and Toronto Raptors Global Ambassador Drake announced that he is in “Album Mode” in the most Drizzy way. In a  series of photos by Jamil GS, Drake is pictured with his homies or on the golf course. You can also find him with a glass of wine, in the pool or on the phone with a painting of Beyonce in the background. 

We are not going to worry about that Jay-Z would say about that painting. What we will look at is the greatness that is Champagne Papi!

Check out the pics below and swipe through them as well.

Drake Is Making “Album Mode” Look Fine AF was originally published on kysdc.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Album Mode. A series of photos by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

Album Mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Album mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

Album mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

Spritzer Season. Shot by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

Album mode. A series of photos shot by @jamilgshere

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

7.

Latest
SHE TRIED IT: This Cropped Cutie Shows Off…
 1 hour ago
07.19.19
Jada Pinkett-Smith Flaunts Banging Body on IG &…
 6 hours ago
07.19.19
Earth, Wind & Fire, ‘Sesame Street’ Among 2019…
 7 hours ago
07.19.19
PaleyFest Fall 'Berlin Station' - Arrivals
Report: Keke Palmer Being Considered For Permanent Position…
 7 hours ago
07.19.19
Break The Internet 2019 Lineup Revealed: Megan Thee…
 7 hours ago
07.19.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 24 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 24 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close