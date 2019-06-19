Drake Is Making “Album Mode” Look Fine AF

If this is “Album Mode” then sign me up!

Fresh off an NBA Championship, Rapper, and Toronto Raptors Global Ambassador Drake announced that he is in “Album Mode” in the most Drizzy way. In a series of photos by Jamil GS, Drake is pictured with his homies or on the golf course. You can also find him with a glass of wine, in the pool or on the phone with a painting of Beyonce in the background.

We are not going to worry about that Jay-Z would say about that painting. What we will look at is the greatness that is Champagne Papi!

Check out the pics below and swipe through them as well.

