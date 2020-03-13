CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Donald Trump Tweets About Coronavirus & Throws Shade At Obama

Posted March 13, 2020

President Trump ,for the first time ever we can say he has been a bit silent on social media drama. After a very hectic 48 hours we have found out a handful of public figures that tested positive of the virus such as, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Donovan Mitchell & Rudy Gobert.

Trump took to Twitter to rest assure you he is doing everything in his power to blow past this deadly virus. In the midst of his message he got to his usual ways and pulled his twitter fingers out throwing shade at Obama. Stated that Obama attempt to stop the Swine Flu in 2009 was a “full scale disaster”. Check the Tweets out yourself below.

Donald Trump Tweets About Coronavirus & Throws Shade At Obama  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. President Trumps Tweets

2.

Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-SHOW
Kiss Richmond Celebrates The Best Collaborations In R&B…
 8 hours ago
03.14.20
Something In The Water Festival Postponed Due To…
 20 hours ago
03.14.20
10 items
Coronavirus Panic Buyers Fight Over Toilet Paper Amidst…
 1 day ago
03.14.20
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Angela Bassett Surprises Ariyonna Cotton, Girl…
 1 day ago
03.14.20
6 items
Megan Thee Stallion Has Her Stiletto On Our…
 1 day ago
03.14.20
Older Brother Takes Sister To Father Daughter Dance…
 1 day ago
03.14.20
5 Beauty Things To Do At Home If…
 1 day ago
03.14.20
Mariah Carey & Dem Babies Have The Perfect…
 1 day ago
03.14.20
Happy Friday The 13th! Here’s What The Stars…
 1 day ago
03.14.20
Gary’s Tea: Why Are People Dissing Halle Berry…
 1 day ago
03.14.20
Miami Cops Seen Brutally Tackling, Choking, And Beating…
 1 day ago
03.14.20
Kevin Love Pledges $100,000 To The Cavs Arena…
 1 day ago
03.14.20
These Vintage Pics Of Angela Bassett Are Proof…
 1 day ago
03.14.20
Dr. Lori S. White To Become DePauw University’s…
 1 day ago
03.14.20
Photos
Close