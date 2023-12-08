Did Nicki Minaj Shoot At Megan Thee Stallion & Latto On ‘Pink Friday 2?’

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Nicki Minaj dropped her latest studio album Pink Friday 2 on December 8, which is also her birthday, and fans online are already running it up and hopping online to share their thoughts. Some fans believe that Nicki Minaj took a shot at both Megan Thee Stallion and Latto on two different songs on the album.

Pink Friday 2 is the fifth studio album from Nicki Minaj, following 2018’s Queen. The Queens star has released tracks and done features in the span of those five years between projects and the anticipation for the new album was high.

Across 22 tracks, Minaj rocks alongside her Young Money boss Lil Wayne and Tate Kobang on the track “RNB” and she rocks with her past collaborator Drake on the track “Needle” while J. Cole graces the song “Let Me Calm Down.”

The tracks that fans are discussing online regarding the alleged disses are “FTCU” and “Fallin 4 U,” the former of which features the lyrics, “Stay in your Tory lane, b*tch, I’m not Iggy” but this could be a reach as the pair seemingly squashed their issues over a failed collaboration.

On “Fallin 4 U,” the lyrics in question are, “Picture you ending up under the seat, where the dread at?/ Picture not listening when I said you would dread that/ I mean locs, ho, you-you’s a chop ho/ I’m number one, y’all go argue over top four,” which some stating the “locs, ho” word scheme was a dig at Latto.

Of course, none of this can be confirmed but the discussion regarding the release of Pink Friday 2 is bubbling on X right now. We’ve got reactions along with birthday wishes from all sides below.

Photo: Getty

