CLOSE
HomeLifestyle

Democrats Rock Kente Cloth On Capitol Hill & Black Twitter Has Questions

Posted 22 hours ago

US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST-CONGRESS

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty


Ever since people took the streets to protest the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and countless others, we’ve seen A LOT of white people and mainstream brands show their support for #BlackLivesMatter.

Whether it’s with a black box or a fist in the air or making a large donation to Black organizations, it cannot be denied that unexpected folks are showing up. But more often than not, this current act of solidarity can be met with a lot of side-eye, especially when folks, like the NFL that blackballed Colin Kaepernick for taking the very stand they claim to be making now, all of a sudden want to get in formation.

Well today, it was the Democrats’ turn to show a grand gesture by rocking kente cloth while taking a knee in Capitol Hill.

According to the Hill, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, along with about two dozen other lawmakers including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and California Sen. Kamala Harris, “knelt in the Capitol Visitor Center before holding a press conference to unveil their legislation in response to almost two weeks of nationwide protests over police brutality toward African Americans.”

We are here to honor George Floyd,” Pelosi, rocking a kente cloth mask and scarf, said before the nearly nine-minute moment of silence began.

They kneeled on the ground to mark the amount of time that charged Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin shoved his knee on Floyd’s neck, killing him on Memorial Day.

 

Now, I love the symbolism (sort-of), but I have a few questions.

First, why are y’all wearing kente cloth? Yes, the cloth that originated from Ghana and plenty of African-Americans love to rock a kente cloth accessory here and there, but as fashion historian Shelby Ivey Christie pointed out, this traditional cloth shouldn’t be used as a “prop” to alleviate some type of white liberal guilt.

Secondly, do you same Democrats have any plans on passing legislation to better the lives of Black folks? OK, so, yes, you have the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, but does it talk about defunding the police, a move many advocates are calling for?

No? OK then.

Obviously, I wasn’t the only one perplexed by this recent display, because kente cloth was trending on social media. Here’s the best of what Black Twitter had to say:

Democrats Rock Kente Cloth On Capitol Hill & Black Twitter Has Questions  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

Latest
Spike Lee at arrivals for The 92nd Acade...
Spike Lee Sounds Off On Donald Trump!!!
 2 hours ago
06.09.20
8 items
Happy National Best Friend Day! Our Favorite Friendships…
 22 hours ago
06.08.20
25th Annual Critics&apos; Choice Awards
Jennifer Lopez Reminds Grads To ‘Learn & Grow’…
 1 day ago
06.08.20
Medicine Music: Artist To Watch, Samson Logan, Teases…
 2 days ago
06.08.20
After 176 Years, A Virginia City Removes A…
 4 days ago
06.05.20
Here’s How We Can Support Iyanna Dior, The…
 5 days ago
06.04.20
Here’s How Prairie View A&M’s President, Ruth Simmons…
 5 days ago
06.04.20
Fashion Nova Pledges $1M In Donations To BLM,…
 6 days ago
06.04.20
Use Your Sephora Reward Points To Donate To…
 6 days ago
06.03.20
We’re With You In This
 7 days ago
06.03.20
Are We Even Doing It Right?: What Is…
 7 days ago
06.02.20
18 items
These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On…
 1 week ago
06.02.20
Trump Invokes Insurrection Act of 1807 To Attempt…
 1 week ago
06.02.20
Tamika Mallory Shares Her Views On The Protests…
 1 week ago
06.01.20
Photos
Close