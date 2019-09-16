CLOSE
HomePhotos

Demi Lovato Reportedly Went On Date With ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant & These Pics Prove He’s Worth All The Dates

Posted September 16, 2019

 

Demi Lovato and former Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson are out here living their lives and shooting their shots in the name of love.

Or at least…potential love.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair reportedly went on their first date after months of flirtatious banter online. A source told ET that the link-up went down in Los Angeles, and a second date could be possible.

“Everything went well on the date,” the source said. “They had been messaging and then got in touch in real life through Hannah Brown.”

Johnson was previously vying for Brown’s heart in season 15 of The Bachelorette. However, contestant Jed Wyatt won, although him and Brown’s relationship didn’t last.

While Brown’s attention was elsewhere, Demi Lovato had her eyes fixed on Johnson from the start. At one point when Johnson was on The Bachelorette, Lovato made an Instagram Story writing, “Mike I accept your rose.”

After Johnson’s elimination, he also made a tweet wondering where his “future wife” was located. Lovato responded, “I’M RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO.”

 

Lovato made an appearance on the finale of The Bachelorette in July, after which Brown said that she would support a Lovato and Johnson romance. “I definitely have the hookup for Demi, if she wants to be with Mike,” Brown told ET. “I would give her my blessing.”

It seems the hookups have been made in some form or fashion and considering the looks Mike has been giving on social media, he’s definitely a catch. Check out some visuals below that prove Johnson is worth a couple dates and then some.

Demi Lovato Reportedly Went On Date With ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant & These Pics Prove He’s Worth All The Dates was originally published on globalgrind.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

I accepted the final rose!!

A post shared by Mike Johnson (@mikejohnson1_) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

Beauty all around

A post shared by Mike Johnson (@mikejohnson1_) on

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

That smile!!!

A post shared by Madison Crowley Photo (@madisoncrowleyphoto) on

8.

Latest
Celebrities Visit 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - July 17, 201
Issa Rae Set To Produce And Possibly Star…
 10 hours ago
09.17.19
BET Hip Hop Awards 2011 - Show
Take Our Music Survey For Your Chance To…
 14 hours ago
09.17.19
Photo of Whitney HOUSTON
Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Takes Shape
 16 hours ago
09.17.19
Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Zodiac Signs, Advice…
 18 hours ago
09.17.19
‘LHHHS6′ Recap: April Watts’ Breast Implant Journey Has…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
16 items
Laverne Cox, Cicely Tyson And More Of Black…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
Tamika Mallory Cuts Ties With Women’s March Amidst…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
‘Daybreak’ Is Netflix’s Latest Teen Show But With…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
Kevin Hart Sued By Sex Tape Partner For…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
8 items
Demi Lovato Reportedly Went On Date With ‘Bachelorette’…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
DJ Envy Is Helping Black Journalists Discover The…
 2 days ago
09.17.19
Naomi Campbell Served Up 1950’s Supermodel Style For…
 2 days ago
09.17.19
Michael Jackson In 'Bad'
Michael Jackson’s Bodyguard Says Child Claims Caused Death
 2 days ago
09.17.19
Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming’ Shut Out At Creative Emmys, ‘Game…
 2 days ago
09.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close