reverberated off the walls of the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Broadway during her run as Celie in The Color Purple. I knew beyond a doubt, as I watched from the third row in awe of her God-given talent, that she was destined to become a superstar in the entertainment world. She would follow-up her lauded role in the beloved novel-turned-play-turned-movie, with even more prominent (and starring) roles in Widows and Harriet — for which she earned two Oscar nominations — and the most recent National Geographic TV series

Cynthia continues to flourish with each project and appearance on the red carpet as she’s also become a fashion darling — displaying her eclectic style on red carpets throughout award season. She’s one to watch and this year is no different as she continues to work with top celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, who keeps her in the most fabulous haute couture gowns. She resides on the best-dressed list and we stan!

Whether nominated or presenting, Cynthia continues to be a frontrunner in the fashion department when it comes to award season fashion.

Cynthia Erivo’s Most Jaw-Dropping Award Season Looks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com