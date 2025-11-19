Cynthia Erivo Is Serving Spellbinding Style For The ‘Wicked: For Good’ Press Tour

Cynthia Erivo is stepping into her power in more ways than one. As she returns to the big screen in Wicked: For Good, the second film in the blockbuster musical franchise, she gives fans something extra to talk about. Her style during this new press tour has been bold, elegant, and unforgettable, making it the perfect moment for HelloBeautiful to highlight her best looks. Check out a gallery of Cynthia Erivo’s best Wicked: For Good press looks inside.

During the first Wicked movie rollout, Cynthia embraced green outfits from head to toe. This choice honored her character, Elphaba, who is known for her signature emerald skin. Now that the story is moving in a new and bold direction, Cynthia and her stylist, Jason Bolden, have decided to take a different approach. Instead of repeating the same green theme, they shifted into something more profound and stronger. Cynthia is now wearing darker colors, such as black and gray, which reflect Elphaba’s growth and power in the sequel.

One of Cynthia’s most talked-about looks appeared at the New York premiere. W Magazine reported that she wore a custom Balenciaga gown created by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli. The outfit included a dramatic cape, a sculpted bodice, and a feathered neckline that made her look like she stepped straight out of a high-fashion fantasy world. It was eye-catching, elegant, and instantly became one of her standout red carpet moments.

Erivo also delivered a show-stopping look at the Singapore premiere. This outfit featured a corseted dress with a sheer overlay and a unique hip cutout. It felt both modern and magical, blending soft details with a powerful silhouette that matched her character’s strength.

The London stops on the press tour added even more memorable fashion moments. At the European premiere, Cynthia wore a Prada gown with vinyl details that gave the classic A-line shape a futuristic twist. Later that evening, at a private screening, she switched into another all-black look. This time, she added a fun surprise by pairing the outfit with bright red slippers, likely inspired by Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.

Cynthia also wore a stunning Dior piece that paid tribute to Elphaba’s witch hat. The design came from Jonathan Anderson’s first runway collection for the fashion house. It blended costume inspiration with high-fashion craftsmanship in a way only Cynthia can.

As we approach the release of Wicked: For Good on Nov. 21, Cynthia’s press looks continue to celebrate her evolution as both an actress and a style icon. Each outfit shows confidence, creativity, and a deep connection to the character she brings to life on screen.

Now, take a look through the gallery to see Cynthia Erivo’s most unforgettable press tour moments.

Check out the gallery below:

