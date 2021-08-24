99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

It is clear the Delta Variant has changed a lot of people’s fall plans. Thus is it no surprise the new milk crate challenge is hottest thing since the “In My Feelings” dance.

As spotted on The Grio some folks are either very inspired by the recent Olympics or boredom inspired some hood creativity. Last week the internet was flooded with videos of individuals trying to walk over staircases of milk crates. The thing is the crates are hollow thus they provide little to no stability. Since they are increasingly stacked the third or fourth step is where most participants really feel the fire.

Naturally, the chances of successfully completing the circuit are small thus several hundreds of people have fallen on the ground. Not only do they look like the bumps are painful but each attempt is usually filmed by dozen of people causing an added layer of suffering via humiliation. Even though it is clear that the challenge is dangerous it has spread like wildfire throughout all social media platforms namely Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

One of the very winners Shauntica Williams detailed her curiosity and experience. “I actually had just pulled up, and I had just seen them trying but I had already seen it on Instagram. So once I had seen them fall, I was just like man, they funny,” Williams said. “I was like alright I’m bout to get up then,” she continued. “I was going up there and I’m just like… you can’t fall, you can’t fall. You can’t embarrass yourself.”

You can see some of the best, and mostly worst, attempts below.

The #CrateChallenge Has The Internets Going Nuts [Videos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com