Couples We Love: Natalie Nunn & Jacob Payne Are The Definition Of Sexy Love

Posted July 22, 2019

WE TV'S "Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars" & "David Tutera's Celebrations" Premiere Party

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty


You remember Natalie Nunn right? The baddest bad girl in Bad Girl’s Club history? (If you place Tanisha as second). Not jogging your memory, how’s this…”I run LA b*tch.” A ha! Well the former reality TV star is living her best life as a mother, wife and fitness guru teaching moms how to slay even when society says they should be covered up and silent.

Did we mention she’s happily married to this fine fella, Jacob Payne?!

Nunn and Payne have been married since 2012 and keep it spicy on the ‘gram with their sexy love. They’re currently on vacation and by the looks of it, definitely getting it on. They recently posted a video revealing they broke their headboard.

Keep scrolling for more pics of Natalie and Jacob…

Couples We Love: Natalie Nunn & Jacob Payne Are The Definition Of Sexy Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Swipe‼️drop a 🔥

#flashbackfriday

🔑🔑🔑 @realmissnatalienunn

Puerto Rican Day Turn Up 🏆💯 #PayneFamily

#WCW #WCE @realmissnatalienunn

