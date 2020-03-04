Couples We Love: Lauren Speed & Cameron Hamilton Hit The Promo Trail In Power Suits

and Cameron Hamilton won each other’s hearts on Netflix’s dating experience Love Is Blind while simultaneously winning ours when they said “I do.”

Lauren and Cameron proved love is blind (for some) an their love is as strong as their fashion sense. Love is Blind was filmed in 2018, so their love has been standing the test of reality TV time.

The beloved couple are hitting the promo trail as Netflix gears up to air the Love Is Blind reunion special (March 5). And since the embargo is up, Lauren and Cameron have been sharing their adorable couple photos on social media and we can’t get enough. Check them out in these matching power suits by Krost New York.

In an interview with our sister site MadameNoire, Lauren opened up about her transitioning from the show to real life with Cameron.

“Cameron was very patient with me throughout that time,” she revealed. “Even just coming off something like filming a show like this, which is so emotionally deep, and like you said, we didn’t have therapists throughout that, so it’s something I really had to work through myself. I had to adjust to a lot of things. As I said on the show also, I’ve never seen a successful marriage. My parents are divorced. So I kind of had to learn how to be a wife. I had to still learn how to double my personal time and be strong on my own and also grow into this partnership and share a space. That’s a lot to go through and transition into, but that’s also a good reason then that we had this buffer time in between the show coming out. We needed that time to grow into each other and reflect on everything and get comfortable with our experience and our relationship before the hot light hit us. So that’s why I can talk about that type of stuff in this interview now because I had that time to go through that transition. I’m grateful for it.”

