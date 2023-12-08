Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Black Hollywood Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Published on December 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE

World Premiere Of Warner Bros.' "The Color Purple" - Red Carpet

Source: JC Olivera/GA / Getty


The Color Purple world premiere was held at the Academy Museum in Las Angeles with much excitement and support from the biggest stars in Hollywood!

The film is set to be released on Christmas Day and is described as “a musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel about the life-long struggles of an African-American woman living in the south during the early 1900s”.  The original film was released in 1985 starring Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover, and many others.

Winfrey is producing this musical adaptation along with Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones, and more with ‘The Color Purple’ author Alice Walker as an Executive Producer.  The star-studded cast includes Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks, Gabriella Wilson aka H.E.R., Corey Hawkins, and many more.

Watch the official trailer here:


Check out the stars that showed up, mostly in purple, for this highly anticipated film below!

The post Black Hollywood Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere appeared first on Black America Web.

Black Hollywood Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Oprah Winfrey embraces The Color Purple novelist Alice Walker as they attend the world premiere of “The Color Purple” at the Academy Museum  

2. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Tina Campbell and Erica Campbell attend the world premiere of “The Color Purple” 

3. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

LisaRaye McCoy-Misick at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum 

4. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Fantasia Barrino attends the world premiere of “The Color Purple” at the Academy Museum 

5. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

 Oprah Winfrey attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 

6. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Brandee Evans at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum 

7. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Dominique Fishback at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum

8. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Taraji P. Henson shows love to Ciara at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum 

9. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Paula Abdul at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum 

10. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Quinta Brunson at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum 

11. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Ciara at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum 

12. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Dannella Lane and Lil Rel Howery at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum 

13. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Alicia Keys at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum 

14. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum 

15. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Ariana Dubose attends the world premiere of “The Color Purple” at the Academy Museum 

16. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

 Quinta Brunson attends the world premiere of “The Color Purple” 

17. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Halle Bailey attends the world premiere of “The Color Purple” at the Academy Museum 

18. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Margaret Avery attends the world premiere of “The Color Purple” at the Academy Museum 

19. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Colman Domingo attends the world premiere of “The Color Purple” at the Academy Museum

20. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Sy’Rai Smith (daughter of singer Brandy) at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum 

21. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Patrick Starrr at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum 

22. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Ruth E. Carter at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum 

23. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

David Oyelowo at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum 

24. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg at the premiere of “The Color Purple” held at The Academy Museum 

25. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Colman Domingo kisses the hand of  Fantasia Barrino as they attend the world premiere of “The Color Purple” at the Academy Museum 

26. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Colman Domingo, Oprah Winfrey and Blitz Bazawule attend the Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 

27. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Corey Hawkins and Danielle Brooks attend the world premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 

28. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi attends the  Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 

29. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Chloe Bailey and Gabriella Wilson aka H.E.R. attend the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 

30. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

D-Nice and Jennifer Freeman attend the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 

31. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 

32. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Angela Bassett attends the world premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

33. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

Fatima Robinson attends the world premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

34. Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere

Black Hollywood & Beyond Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere Source:Getty

(L-R) Deon Cole, Brenda Russell, Blitz Bazawule, Oprah Winfrey, Danielle Brooks, Alice Walker, Alicia Keys, Ciara, Fantasia Barrino-Taylor, Colman Domingo, Gabriella Wilson aka H.E.R., Taraji P. Henson, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, David Alan Grier, Corey Hawkins, Scott Sanders, Steven Spielberg and Rebecca Walker attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close