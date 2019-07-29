CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Christina Milian Announces She’s Pregnant By Boyfriend Matt Pokora

Posted July 29, 2019

Warner Media Entertainment TCA Party

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


Congratulations are in order for Christina Milian and boyfriend Matt Pokora. The singer/actress announced she is expecting her first child with the French singer making baby number two for Milian, who also has a child with singer/songwriter The Dream.

Milian and Pokora made the joyous announcement by posting sonograms on their respective social media accounts. The couple have been dating since 2017.

“He’s honest and we have a really great relationship,” she said in an earlier interview with PEOPLE. “This is different than anything I’ve ever experienced and I’m really happy the universe brought us together.”

See more pics of the gorgeous duo, below:

Christina Milian Announces She’s Pregnant By Boyfriend Matt Pokora was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Sushi & Sunset 🌅

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

Finders Keepers 😍

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Sushi & Sunset 🌅

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

Us again, finally. 🥰

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

5.

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

message 📬 Photo from my girl: @jetluna

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

I simply adore you ♥️x💙

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

Latest
Cardi B at Rolling Loud Miami
Cardi B Calls Off Indy Show Over Security…
 11 hours ago
07.31.19
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Joining “Strahan and Sara”
 12 hours ago
07.31.19
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…
 23 hours ago
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…
 23 hours ago
07.31.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 1 day ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Aside From Their Ups & Downs On The…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Texas…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Old Tricks: Quentin Tarantino Can’t Seem To Escape…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
20 items
Love And R&B Returns With New Host Al…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Voices: Baccend Beezy Is Next For Yella Beezy
 1 day ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
7 items
Baby Bumpin! Danielle Brooks Is Glowing And Pregnant
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close