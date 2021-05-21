HomeNews

Chloe x Halle

Source: Elizabeth Weinberg for Teen Vogue / Teen Vogue


Millions of photos are uploaded every day, but only a chosen few break the internet. This week, we got some very hot pics from stars like Chloe Bailey, Ari Lennox and Jidenna. New mom Nicki Minaj also offered up some heat as well as R&B legend Toni Braxton. But which was the best. Well, judge for your self in the gallery below.

Take a look at the hottest IG posts of the week.

Chloe Bailey, Jidenna, Ari Lennox & The HOTTEST IG Pics Of The Week  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Ari Lennox

2. Chloe Bailey

3. Jidenna

4. Toni Braxton

5. Nicki Minaj

Close