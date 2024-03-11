99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The 96th annual Academy Awards took place Sunday night (March 10). There were several moments that stuck out to us, but we were most enthused by the narration from legendary talent, David Alan Grier, throughout the show. Check out our favorite moments from the 2024 Oscars inside.

To no one’s surprise, the awards ceremony was filled with Barbenheimer moments. The Christopher Nolan film, Oppenheimer, came out victorious with seven wins and the Oscars audience was graced with a charming performance by Ryan Gosling singing “I’m Just Ken.”

The show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who was coined the “most confident host” by the New York Times. He appropriately roasted a few of Hollywood’s finest like the light jab he took at Robert De Niro’s interest in younger women and Madame Web being a huge flop.

Another moment we loved most was hearing the voice of iconic actor and comedian David Alan Greer narrating the ceremony. To hear his voice throughout the program seemed a little random, but it was a delight to hear they recruited the talented Greer to voice such a special Hollywood occasion.

The Oscars weren’t “so White” this year. It was pleasant to see actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph take home the ‘Best Supporting Actress’ award for her role in The Holdovers. She stunned the stage and the Vanity Fair carpet.

It was a sad moment to hear that award-winning animator and director Hayao Miyazaki would officially retire with his last film The Boy and the Heron, which won for best animated feature. Miyazaki won the same award back in 2003 for Spirited Away, literally a decade apart.

There were several moments from the 2024 Oscars to relish in, but these are our favorites. Comment your favorite moments from the awards ceremony below.

