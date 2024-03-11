Listen Live

Check Out Our Favorite Moments From The 2024 Oscars Inside

Published on March 11, 2024

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

The 96th annual Academy Awards took place Sunday night (March 10). There were several moments that stuck out to us, but we were most enthused by the narration from legendary talent, David Alan Grier, throughout the show. Check out our favorite moments from the 2024 Oscars inside.

To no one’s surprise, the awards ceremony was filled with Barbenheimer moments. The Christopher Nolan film, Oppenheimer, came out victorious with seven wins and the Oscars audience was graced with a charming performance by Ryan Gosling singing “I’m Just Ken.”

The show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who was coined the “most confident host” by the New York Times. He appropriately roasted a few of Hollywood’s finest like the light jab he took at Robert De Niro’s interest in younger women and Madame Web being a huge flop.

Another moment we loved most was hearing the voice of iconic actor and comedian David Alan Greer narrating the ceremony. To hear his voice throughout the program seemed a little random, but it was a delight to hear they recruited the talented Greer to voice such a special Hollywood occasion.

The Oscars weren’t “so White” this year. It was pleasant to see actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph take home the ‘Best Supporting Actress’ award for her role in The Holdovers. She stunned the stage and the Vanity Fair carpet.

It was a sad moment to hear that award-winning animator and director Hayao Miyazaki would officially retire with his last film The Boy and the Heron, which won for best animated feature. Miyazaki won the same award back in 2003 for Spirited Away, literally a decade apart.

There were several moments from the 2024 Oscars to relish in, but these are our favorites. Comment your favorite moments from the awards ceremony below.

Check out our favorite 2024 Oscars moments below:

was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s Moving Speech

Source:SpencerAlthouse

2. Love For ‘The Boy and The Heron’ All The Way From Japan

Source:TyRawrrnosaurus

3. Jimmy Kimmel Was A Great Host

Source:THR

4. The Legendary Voice, David Alan Grier

Source:chrissgardner

5. Ryan Gosling Singing Down At The Oscars

Source:chrissgardner

6. John Cena Announces Costuming Nominees in the Nude

Source:chrissgardner

7. Women Supporting Women

Source:nowthisimpact

8. Winner’s Circle

Source:TheAcademy
